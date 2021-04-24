Posted: Saturday April 24, 2021 4:46 PM

“Enough of normalizing fascism in this country.” This is the strong message that Ada Colau launched after the death threats received this week by Pablo Iglesias, Fernando Grande-Marlaska and the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, and that Vox questioned them during a debate election on the ‘Cadena SER’ this Friday.

The mayor of Barcelona urged this Saturday not to “trivialize” or “treat the extreme right as if it were just another opinion”. “It is not an opinion when we incite hatred and when we incite violence,” he said, during an intervention before the National Council of Municipalities.

Colau also denounced the “systematic harassment” suffered by the leader of United We Can, Minister Irene Montero and her family. According to him, the normalization of “insults” and “threats” led to violent attacks against the political headquarters of the violet formation and to “very serious death threats” suffered by Iglesias, the Minister of the Interior and the Chief of the Civil Guard.

The first mayor of Barcelona reproaches that the extreme right “denied it” and “trivialized” and that, in this way, “it encouraged us to follow this path of violence”. “This must be a turning point, because it is absolutely unacceptable in democratic terms,” ​​he said.

These are not political opinions. When hatred is instigated and violence is instigated, it is fascism “

For Ada Colau, a “fascist strategy” is underway that not only targets Podemos and the coalition government, but also seeks to “divide workers, harassing and dehumanizing social groups” such as the homeless and non-migrant children. accompanied. In this sense, he cited the xenophobic posters of Vox in the Sol station, which he described as “traces of the Nazi campaigns”.

La alcaldesa sostiene que “es momento de hacer una reflexión seria” sobre que “no se puede permitir neither banalizar nor normalizar un día más el fascismo” porque esto -ha advertido- “pone en peligro la democracia, la Convivencia y la paz en nuestro Country”. “These are not political opinions. When hatred is instigated and violence is instigated, it is fascism,” he concluded.

However, Colau believes that “if they have raised the tone of the extreme right by inciting violence and hatred, it is because they themselves are afraid” of the upcoming elections in Madrid and launched a message of “solidarity” to the people of Madrid. , calling on “democrats” and “workers” to mobilize “en masse” on May 4 “to defeat fascism at the polls”.