enrique-urquijo:-truths-and-lies-about-the-musician-of-emotions

“Two brothers recovering from their addictions. The third in the military. The drummer, dead on the road. No label. Ruined by the Treasury. And surrounded by a bad family environment and distrust of friends. The Secrets had hit rock bottom and disappearance was closer than ever. In addition, my brother Javi had sold the sound equipment, our guitars and the group’s belongings. I had to go see a dubious guy to get the white Gibson Les Paul guitar back, because he had used it to pay off a debt. Nothing could be worse. ”

No, the life of Los Secretos has not been easy. This is written by Álvaro Urquijo about the battered situation of the group in 1984 in the book There is always a price (Espasa), which is published today, 17 of November, a date inscribed on fire in his heart: the day he was found dead, to the 39 years, his brother Enrique Urquijo in a portal in Malasaña, Madrid, of the year 1999. The youngest of the brothers who mounted The Secrets in 1980 counts today 59 years. He continues to keep alive a repertoire that preserves the magic of moving many people when it sounds in the living room or in the multiple concerts that Los Secretos continue to perform: Leave me, Another afternoon, But by your side , Cat eyes, And no it dawns, On a wet glass … In There is always a price, Álvaro Urquijo tells the story of the group and that of his brother Enrique, the leader, the talent, the sensitive, the complicated, the one who is gone.

The three Urquijo brothers who formed Los Secretos pose at the entrance of the Madrid rehearsal premises Tablada, in 1982: from left to right, Enrique, Javier and Álvaro. MARIVI IBARROLA

“I came very down with the arrival of the pandemic. I was sad, worried. My daughter was caught in England studying and I did not see her, my father-in-law died of covid, the father of another friend also … Suddenly, I said to myself: ‘Let’s see if something is going to happen to me with the bad life that I have led, to see if it’s going to be my turn. ‘ So I started to write the story Los Secretos ”, the guitarist and singer from Madrid told last Monday in Madrid about a life full of slides, glory and tragedy. And with a great victim, his mother. “I get emotional and tears come to my eyes when I talk about her. He suffered a lot, a lot with us. It was a blessed one ”, he points out.

She died of cancer in 2008. “She wanted to be treated at home with palliative care, although she never agreed to give her morphine for the pain. Not Morfina, because it reminded him of what we had experienced with drugs, ”says Álvaro, who these days also publishes the album Los Secretos Since we don’t see each other, recorded live as a tribute to Enrique el 2019 and that features the participation of musicians such as Amaral, Coque Malla, Manolo García, Rozalén or Javier Urquijo, the other brother who formed the band and who left it in the eighties.

Álvaro Urquijo, this Monday in Madrid. Kike For

One of the objectives of There is always a price is to clarify some aspects that, in the author’s opinion, during these years have not been explained well or have been directly transfigured. Urquijo reviews them for EL PAÍS.

Urquijo were a good family. “That is not true. Absolutely. My father was a mining doctor, a kind of technical engineering. A person who made himself. A great worker. He had a small base salary, but because he loved technology, he did extra jobs around the house. He would invent things, like using a cable car to transport a concrete mixer. They called him whenever there was a technical problem. And my mother was a housewife, taking care of the four of us: the three who made up Los Secretos (the oldest, Javi, who left him in the eighties; the middle one, Enrique, and Álvaro, the little one) and Lydia . We lived in a house that belonged to my grandfather and we paid him rent. We were normal middle class. ”

The concert Tribute to Canito (Tos’s battery, antecedent of Los Secretos, who died in a car accident), considered the beginning of the Movida, is mythologized. “Yes, it was crappy, but it turned out very well as the teams were. Thank goodness that Spanish Television decided to broadcast it and put four spotlights on it. It was shabby, but it is true that there was a very supportive atmosphere between the groups. ”

The heroin arrived very soon . “We left school to go on a tour. The lack of information was tremendous. In 1982, with 20 years, I had already snorted heroin because I had been invited. Nobody told you that it could hook you. Suddenly I was a week without consuming and I was shaking, I was cold, I felt terrible. I got hooked and mad at myself. No one ever told me that shit was like that. We saw the wolf’s ears super early. Enrique was from 1983 in treatment. He was the first to see the wolf’s ears. We would say to the doctor: ‘How did this happen to us? Help us, we’ve screwed up. ”

Enrique Urquijo was not an addict . “What happens is that my brother had underlying problems, because he was taking antidepressant treatments. And when you mixed what the doctor prescribed and other substances had disastrous consequences. But he always came back to his treatment. I’m not a doctor, but you could say words like bipolar or manic depressive. He did not use constantly. It was not fair how he died or the image that some have of him. I know cases, some of well-known people although I will not say their names, who were habitual users and had problems derived from that addiction. When Enrique entered a clinic, he was cured in a week, because he was not an addict. ”

Álvaro, Enrique and Javier, in an image from the family album.

How many times was Enrique Urquijo a burden for Los Secretos? “As much as a week or two was a drag, then I would come to you with some songs for which today this interview. I complained about him as a brother. He would say to her: ‘Wake up, you have everything that a lot of people want: a great girlfriend, a wonderful daughter, your family who adore you, a fantastic group…’. But not understanding his underlying problem made me angry. ”

Musical culture. “We were self-taught. We were investigating all day. We listened to The Jam, The Who, but also the Eagles, Jackson Browne, the new wave (Graham Parker, Nick Lowe…). We were passionate and had a great musical culture. ”

Enrique’s fragility. “If the three of us fell ill when we were little, Enrique was the one who got the worst . Whenever the doctor came to the house, it was because of Enrique. He was the most fragile since we were kids. My mother knew and protected him. When my grandfather died, before Canito, Enrique did not leave the room. Already there he showed that in the face of tragic things he had a great inability to negotiate them. He didn’t want to know anything about the tragedies. I lived protected by an invisible network formed by my mother, bless her, and I, who acted as a nurse, bodyguard, brother, secretary, song arranger and roommate. ”

Enrique believed that drugs were a good vehicle to compose good songs . “He thought so. I am not a psychologist nor can I give a specialist assessment, but I think he used the bad things that happened to him in life to justify his depressions accompanied by consumption. And he thought that his lyrics came from all that discomfort. It is possible that something had to do with it. But I can assure you that when I was sick I wasn’t able to pick up a guitar. ”

Book cover by Álvaro Urquijo.

You have always felt misunderstood by the media . “Yes, they always gave us cane. From the first album, which is a great album, we did not feel supported. Because if you played in tune and with a good team, you weren’t interested. He liked incorrectness and we were too professional. If I even bought the magazine Guitar Player in the eighties in the only newsstand in Madrid that sold it … They called us ‘slobbers’. As they did not consider us modern, we were not on their radar. ”

With today’s medical knowledge his brother would have been saved . “I am sure it is. We were schoolboys who got into the world of rock and roll without any plan. Enrique was already able to realize this in 1983, that he resorted to an experimental cabinet of Dr. Rita la Fuente, who already worked with drug addiction problems. He was the first to turn to a doctor. And I because I had less hitch and more willpower. Being my brother’s caregiver, I stayed away from substances. If Enrique had had another type of support and information, things would have been different. ”

The terrible scene: his father enters the room and sees the brothers carrying papers . “I will feel indebted and fucked up all my life for the suffering caused to my family. We were irresponsible and we made our parents suffer a lot. If I could change the past… ”.

The good humor of the Urquijo. “Despite so much misfortune we have had a great sense of humor. You used to see the three brothers and we were always teasing each other: in the van, after the concerts … Enrique too. In fact, he was the one with the most sense of humor. Now Javier, Lydia and I meet and we are very in tune. My wife [Marta, con la que lleva 37 años y con la que tiene una hija de 17] leaves by seeing us. ”

Avoidable death. “If the people who left Enrique in the portal had called 112 something else would have happened. It wasn’t a heroin overdose. The only severe problem he had was with cocaine, which lasted longer. But just before he died he had quit drugs, totally. What happens then. That day he took cocaine [en un piso de Malasaña, Madrid, junto a una pareja de camellos] and mixed it with nine or ten anxiolytic pills that he had prescribed, to lower the high and fall asleep. ”

The best song that represents Enrique. “ Being a kid again. And it’s probably my favorite. We sing it almost every concert. Something similar happened to us. We lived in a bubble of well-being, with our friends and family, the three brothers went to judo. we rode a bike … And we had a very normal life. We went from that childish brotherhood to a world of corruption, vice and chaos. And so an amniotic bag broke very abruptly and instead of falling into a crib we fell on the road. And to run. Going back to being a child talks about that. ”

His daughter Maria. “What Enrique loved most in the world was his daughter María [cuatro años cuando falleció, hoy 26, diseñadora de ropa que ha utilizado, entre otros, Rosalía]. He wanted to order his life with everything revolving around his daughter. It was the first time that he felt the need to care for someone and to heal for someone. It was a shame what happened … ”.