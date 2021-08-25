Ensure that Science recruits more than 200 digital professionals by the end of 2021

Engineers, developers and digital experts are the main professionals who will be included in this new application from Making Science which focuses on the fastest growing areas such as technology and innovation.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – August 25, 2021



Continuing the growth in demand for its services, Making Science, a digital technology and marketing consultancy, has announced the incorporation of more than 200 professionals with clear training in new technologies and digital marketing, until the end of 2021. .

“With this significant number of new hires, we will strengthen the Making Science team to be able to provide our services to all companies that rely on our unique model to help them on the path to digitalization. Our commitment is to have the best professionals, with different specialization profiles, to ensure that we can meet the needs of our clients around the world ”, emphasizes Jos Antonio Martnez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science.

The new jobs, which are opening up both in Spain and in the rest of the countries in which it operates, are aimed at people passionate about digital transformation and innovation, who wish to contribute to the digitization of businesses and businesses. , of any size and in any location, to redefine and adapt its economic model in order to adapt to the changes undergone in the habits and customs of consumers (B2C, business to customer) and other companies (B2B , business to business).

Digital is gaining weight

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing digitization and automation are behind the fact that 23% of the job vacancies recorded in Spain are digital. And in Madrid that figure jumps to 30%, with some of the most in-demand professions being developer, data analyst, e-commerce, digital marketing and cybersecurity experts, among others.[1]

Similarly, the report on the future of employment from the World Economic Forum, which maps the jobs and skills most in immediate demand, gives very significant data: 50% of the workforce will need to be reconvert in 2025 to adapt to the new, deeply digitized employment context.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric