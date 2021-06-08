Enter your DIF hours before June 30th or you risk losing them! – ScoopCube

An announcement on Twitter from BFM Business caught our attention! Frédéric Bianchi, journalist announces: Warning! If you have been working (at least) since 2008, consider transferring the money from your DIF to your training account, otherwise the accumulated rights will be lost after June 30th … And according to him, it is billions of euros!

But what are the billions of euros that could disappear in nature? How is your individual right to training (DIF) converted into a training account (CPF)? We will try to clarify the subject for you!

Why are the DIF hours disappearing?

In 2014, the DIF training hours were abolished and replaced by the Personal Training Account (CPE). However, the hours acquired before the creation of the CPF can still be used if they are before June 30th, 2021. From July 1st the DIF lessons can no longer be used for training and are therefore lost!

However, it is entirely possible to get them back! And this thanks to a regulation of August 21, 2019 in the Council of Ministers, which abolishes the June 30 deadline. Specifically: If you register your DIF hours in your training account before June 30, 2021, you can get them back in euros!

What’s next?

It’s actually quite simple, but you still have to know! Specifically, you have to enter your DIF hours yourself on moncompteformation.gouv.fr … These are converted into euros at the rate of 15 € per hour for a maximum of 120 hours … Or a potential profit of 1800 € d maximum training hours.

With which documents?

At the end of 2014 or beginning of 2015, your employer had to issue you with a BEF hourly statement. This number of hours must be entered in your training account.

If you did not have or keep this document, check your December 2014 or January 2015 salary, it may appear there. If this is not the case, your employer must give you a dated and signed certificate stating the hours you have earned.

Without this certificate, you cannot enter your DIF hours. The training hours since 2015 are automatically entered in your training account. This is not the case with DIF lessons!

If you are looking for a job, you can see the remaining hours on the certificate of employment from your last employer. The breach must have been effective between 2009 and 2014.

How do you enter your DIF hours?

To do this, simply go to your Moncompteformation.gouv.fr account and then create your account. Or enter your hours into an existing account.

Click on the tab “My training rights” Then “Enter my BEF” Enter your BEF hours in “My BEF balance in hours” Attach your certificate as an attachment Save

For all information you can contact a CPF advisor on 0970.823.550 (toll free).

