Enzymes That Eat Plastic: Scientists Develop Enzyme That Can Destroy Plastic In Days, Not Years: Scientists Develop Enzyme That Can Destroy Plastic

Strong points:

British scientists have found a way to deal with plastic waste This team has created a fast and deadly enzyme by combining two enzymes that eat plastic, this enzyme can eliminate the pile of plastic waste in a matter of days

Plastic is both a boon and a curse for the earth. Plastic has today become one of the main factors of pollution on the planet due to its use in large quantities. There is a presence of plastic from the depths of the ocean to the heights of Everest. Plastics scattered here and there increase pollution by affecting the ecosystem not only on land but also in the water. This is the reason why a group of scientists have created a special type of enzyme, which can eliminate plastic waste in just a few days.

New enzyme made from a cocktail of enzymes

These scientists have created a cocktail of enzymes that eat plastic. This cocktail can be finished by eating any plastic in a few days. So far, this process takes a long time, hundreds of years, to complete. During this there is no danger to the environment. This discovery by scientists is seen as a big step towards eliminating plastic pollution from the earth.

Their speed of eating plastic is very fast.

This enzyme cocktail includes PETase and MHETase. These are produced by a type of bacteria that feeds on PET plastic (plastic bottle). This enzyme is called Ideonella sakaiensis. Professor John McGeehan of the University of Portsmouth, who made it, said that if we put enzymes in plastic waste, they start to remove them.

Why the need to manufacture a new enzyme

In 2018, John McGeehan accidentally created an enzyme that eats plastic. However, the original enzyme they developed was too slow to eat plastic. After which the group of scientists began to experiment with a cocktail of enzymes to speed up the process. After which, when he mixed the enzymes PETase and MHETase, his speed increased.

A new enzyme that works better

The scientist said that PETase attacks the surface of plastic, while MHETase cuts these elements into smaller pieces. He also said that our previous experiences had shown that they worked better together, so we decided to try to physically connect them. They reported that our new chimeric enzyme is three times faster than other naturally grown enzymes.