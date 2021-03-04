EOI and Aldesa, united in their commitment to promote the ecological transition of companies

In this case, Aldesa and EOI share the vision of creating a more sustainable world, based on renewable energies, which will be possible thanks to the transformation of one of the economic bases of the country: its industrial system.

03 March 2021



Nieves Olivera, Director General of the School of Industrial Organization (EOI) and Begoa Landazuri, Corporate Director of Human Resources, PRL, Quality, Environment and SS.GG today signed the letter of adherence to the EOI Friendly Entities program. With this signature, the two organizations show their commitment to innovation and the transformation of the Spanish industrial system.

This signature symbolizes the will of the two institutions to achieve a common goal and the vision that, to achieve this, organizations and companies must come together and collaborate, optimizing all the resources at their disposal and the synergies that may arise from their relationships. In this case, Aldesa and EOI share the vision of creating a more sustainable world, based on renewable energies, which will be possible thanks to the transformation of one of the economic bases of the country: its industrial system.

Aldesa’s membership in the EOI Friendly Entities program aims to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the ecological transition, in particular through the training of professionals in technologies focused on the realization of more sustainable industrial systems. According to Red Elctrica de Espaa, renewable energies produced 43.6% of all electricity in Spain in 2020. This means that last year, 11.6% more and more electricity from renewable sources has produced only in 2019, while coal production was reduced by 60% compared to last year.

As a friend of EOI, Aldesa will enjoy various advantages, such as preferential access to the resources of the School through the use of its facilities, economic advantages through discounts on training, identification professional talents – thanks to priority access to the EOI and Job Bank platform, business update thanks to priority participation in the more than 300 events and acts that EOI organizes each year and the dissemination of projects.

At the event, Nieves Olivera, Managing Director of EOI, thanked Aldesa for their trust in EOI, as well as for promoting sustainability at industrial level through Aldesa Renovables. In addition, he underlined the enormous importance of being part of the global ecological transition: “adopting this change is the only viable option for industrial organizations looking to maintain their activities in the medium term. For this reason, EOI has consolidated its path to sustainability and is committed to the professional transformation of those who are part of the industrial sectors. Our objective is to facilitate their access to the new global paradigm and to make them figureheads of these new production systems. “

For his part, Begoa Landazuri, from Aldesa, explained that for the organization “this agreement is very important for the growth and development of the people who make up the team. It is about taking up the challenge of following the trends. of the environment, learn from the best experiences of the market and share our know-how and our commitment in a prestigious forum like EOI “.

