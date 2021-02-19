EOI and COAM, the new alliance for conscious and sustainable training

The School of Industrial Organizations (EOI) and the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM) are committed to working together to achieve their goal of compliance with the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

BY RRHHDigital, 5:30 p.m. – February 18, 2021



Nieves Olivera, Director General of the School of Industrial Organizations (EOI) and Sigfrido Herrez, Dean of the Official College of Architects of Madrid (COAM), today signed the letter of membership of the EOI Friendly Entities program. With this signature, the two organizations commit to working together to achieve their goal of achieving the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

This company is the union of two institutions sharing a common vision: the enormous importance of preserving communities and cities and promoting their sustainability and development through continuing professional training.

Both organizations, through architecture and conscious training, nourish their commitment to the 2030 Agenda and in particular Sustainable Development Goal 11, focused on the promotion of sustainable cities and communities. With this mutual approach, they unite their efforts and resources to promote the objectives of this objective: inclusive and sustainable urbanization, universal access to green spaces and safe public spaces, and to develop economic, social and environmental links favorable to development.

