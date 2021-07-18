EOI closes the 2020-2021 academic year with a return to presence

The School of Industrial Organization (EOI) celebrated the closing of the 2020-2021 academic year with a ceremony which was again face to face after this was not possible due to the pandemic of the last year, and during which it met to graduate about 500 students, including the promotion from the previous year. For this, the law has been adapted to comply with all security measures.

The graduates of the academic year 2020-2021 are of 12 different nationalities, in addition to Spanish (Albania, Chile, Colombia, United States, Equatorial Guinea, Italy, Morocco, Peru, Portugal, Dominican Republic, Russia and Uruguay), who have completed studies in 18 postgraduate programs, between Master and Executive.

The ceremony, which took place in the afternoon of Thursday 15, took place in the presence of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto; the President of EOI and Secretary General of Industry and Pyme, Ral Blanco Daz, the Managing Director of EOI, Nieves Olivera; and as the class sponsor, Mariola Martnez, president of Xerox and former EOI student of the Digital Transformation Program.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric