ePacket, the key service for your orders in the other part of the world

We are used to buying on the other side of the world. We buy a lot more in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets and we need to know which departments to work with. The joke of when we ask for it versus when we get it has already stuck as a benchmark.

ePacket, the best solution for your purchases in China and Hong Kong

The reality is that with ePacket tracking, we can track the shipment from ChinaPost. We will receive these tracking numbers as soon as we place the order and this will allow us to have more control over our orders.

ePacket is very popular and we will tell you why it is so popular. Does the price have anything to do with this? What facilities does it have? And the disadvantages? You will know all this and much more in this article where we will offer you all the keys.

The advantages of ePacket

First of all, it is speed, it does not mean that the shipment is urgent, but that it will arrive before other types of shipments. It will depend on the destination country, but it may take around 10-20 days to receive the package at your final destination.

Perhaps most important is the follow-up, one of the keys to this type of service. Although it is fast, but we always like to know where our package is going, whether it has already left China or reached the destination country. Every move we can follow.

Finally, the return is free, which is essential for those impulse purchases and possibly when it does not meet our needs or has a defect. It does not require any additional expense, which undoubtedly improves the relationship between the customer and the merchant.

Disadvantages of ePacket

We’re not going to lie to you, this has its downsides too and we’ll tell you below. First of all, we need to be sincere when recommending a possible service and if it has its flaws, we will comment on them as well.

You will not be able to send all the products you want via ePacket, which means you will need another service to do so, either due to the dimensions, weight or type of product.

There are limits regarding the delivery countries, as not all have these services. Here are some countries served by ePacket: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Greece, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Israel, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, among others.

Ideal for dropshipping

AliExpress dropshipping products are an amazing way for business owners to make huge profit margins, especially those new to e-commerce.

But what is dropshipping? This is a retail order shipping and delivery method where the store is not required to have the products in stock. When the store sells a product, they buy it from a third party and ship it directly to the customer.