Epitech, your computer science school in Barcelona

The current job landscape looks very bleak, and it really isn’t. Certainly, jobs are destroyed in traditional sectors such as face-to-face banking, commerce or heavy industry. But, in return, new opportunities and professions arise, almost all linked to the IT or technological world.

The panorama therefore responds to a change of epoch, and it is not as dark as it seems, but rather in an intermediate tone. And in the IT sector, it is a resplendent target, according to the director of the Epitech school, whose website you can visit at this link: the Barcelona IT academy.

A different computer school

This school is distinguished by its specific access criteria. They are looking for students who are curious, hardworking and eager to do things. Motivation is the essential condition for becoming a student, which means that at the end of their studies, the employment rate of graduates is close to 100%.

Bachelor and Masters in Computer Science

The Epitech computer school offers two possibilities for obtaining a higher degree:

License and Master in Computer Science: intended for future programmers, these studies allow the student to develop complex computer projects, using any programming language. Diploma and Master in Digital Management: the student will become, after five years, an expert in the management and creation of new digital companies.

In addition, any graduate in IT can increase their preparation, completing a Master in Digital Transformation, designed to form a new profile in high demand in the workplace: specialists in the conversion of traditional businesses into digital businesses.

Intensive courses or ‘bootcamps’

Students can also choose to take a “bootcamp” or an intensive course, delivered as part of a new educational initiative called “Coding Academy”.

The “Coding Academy by Epitech” is an innovative learning concept developed by Epitech, which is mainly based on practical training. Students quickly acquire the training and knowledge necessary to enter the technological labor market.

Those who pass these demanding intensive courses obtain their own study certificate, the recognition of which at company level is not in doubt. Access all the information here: Barcelona Coding School.

Terms of Access

The academic qualification necessary to start the previous admission procedures is to have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, or to pass the last year thereof.

But the real requirement is that the future student shows a real passion for technology and computers. This passion will be assessed during a personal motivation interview.

Fees and financing

The fees are really low for a private institution, and can also be paid in four or ten monthly installments, at your discretion.

The school itself facilitates financing through advantageous agreements with banks. And there is the possibility that the student himself contributes to the financing, carrying out practical work from the third year.

To find out more, visit the Epitech facilities in Barcelona, ​​where they will inform you in detail.

