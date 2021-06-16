Equality is working on plan to increase complaints of gender-based violence and strengthen protection systems

Posted: Wednesday June 16 2021 5:43 PM

To stop and eradicate gender-based violence on the rise in Spain and against which action is urgently needed, Equality Minister Irene Montero and her team met with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska. This is a meeting at the highest level, the main commitment of which is to review the protection systems for victims and to strengthen the number of agents specialized in the fight against this scourge.

While waiting for a new case of gender-based violence to be confirmed tonight in Madrid, only so far this year, 19 women have been murdered; of them, seven in May and four so far in June. In this sense, it should be noted that only four had reported, three of them had protective measures and one had rejected them.

Complaints are the main mechanism for protecting women. This is why, as LaSexta has learned, the Ministry of Equality is working on a strategy to raise awareness and involve the environment of victims and the whole of society in this sexist emergency. The government agency also requested reports from communities and feminist entities.

Documents with which it is proposed to develop a plan to improve current protocols. Currently, if a woman has been a victim of gender-based violence, in addition to calling 016, she can use this website where she can locate all the resources available in her province or locality. Or even look for ways to get out of a home in an emergency, because of the 19 victims this year, ten were living with their attackers.

In addition, nine were killed by their partners and ten by their ex-partner or during the separation process. If the analysis focuses on the profile of the aggressors, we see that 16 are Spanish. Thus, Spain is in a situation of extreme alert, according to Equality, and that is why there is no time to waste not to add one more victim.