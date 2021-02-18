Equality officer in organizations: functions and added value

Equality plan, salary audit, salary gap, glass ceiling, so many concepts that have come to last in companies. The principle of equal treatment between women and men was first introduced by the European Community in 1957 and in Spain, gradually it has been legally articulated, so that at present more than 30,000 companies must have an equality plan. The National Anti-Discrimination Office and the Labor Inspectorate are developing it through their strategic plan from 2021 to 2023.

In this context, without a doubt, the figure of the equality agent acquires particular importance as the promoter of a more tolerant, diversified and fair corporate culture, working on the development and implementation. equality plans. The legislation aims that beyond the external support of advisers in its development, the company and its legal representation are from the start in its planning, development and monitoring, meeting the demands that people and society today ‘hui demand.

The main functions of the equality officer within the organization are:

Equality audit that provides the situation and the starting point. Negotiate the equality plan within the equality committee. Analyze HR management processes from a gender perspective. Benefits and compensation. Know the pay system, its situation and assess any pay differentials, particularly in relation to the effective equality of women and men in employment. Evaluate and / or implement gender discrimination protocols, with particular impact in managerial positions and sexual harassment. To facilitate the processes of reconciliation of personal and family life. Propose measures and objectives, ensure their compliance and apply the correction of the necessary measures.

At OPEM Universidades, we are dedicated to online and offline training with our own methodology, managers and managers, with programs and agreements developed with universities. We like to feel like service partners, humanize technology, and be agile and innovative. Our experience contrasts with the work with major brands since 2007. Aware of the importance of gender equality in companies since early 2020, we work in the field with a team of professionals integrated in the establishments of education and business. We focus the work on our field of work, training and didactic methodology, to meet the need of organizations in the development of tools that allow them to have professionals with the training and skills necessary to successfully face the Equality Plan.

From the data collected from the existing training offer and with the opinion of experts and students of our courses on this figure, we understood that the emphasis on training should go beyond ‘a necessary improvement of the gender perspective and cultural change in society. At the end of this analysis, we understood that with a specific methodology 100% online, in the Equality programs, we must respond at two levels:

That which will be carried out by the equality officers who, within the equality committees, will negotiate, develop and monitor the plans. The managerial level, the person (s) responsible for equality, is aimed at professionals who, inside or outside the organization, must lead the equality process with a global and more strategic vision of the company.

Based on this data, we are developing two training options to meet these two levels, which complement each other:

The Equality Agent program, through which, in 3 editions, 74 students passed with a practical and specific training, oriented towards companies and institutions. In order to respond to those responsible for equality, we have developed with the Corporate Foundation of the University of Alicante (FUNDEUN) the Higher Program for Equality in Organizations (PSAIO). An advanced course of 175 hours (7 ECTS credits), adapted to regulations and business reality, understanding gender equality as a strategic and holistic tool for the entire people management function in organizations.

It is essential to understand its multidisciplinary nature within organizations, and that its training should meet three types of knowledge that you will need to perform your job successfully:

Legal knowledge and labor relations. Human resources process. People management tools such as job evaluation or compensation analysis.

Having the knowledge and accredited training in Equality Agent will be of added value for professionals and organizations, if you want to know how we can help you click here.

