Equality rewards the director of the documentary about Rocío Carrasco for her fight against sexist violence

The Ministry of Equality has awarded the journalist Ana Isabel Peces, director of the documentary Rocío, to tell the truth to stay alive , broadcast by Telecinco, for its fight to combat sexist violence. It is one of the awards given to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the 25 – N. The recognition, in the form of menina, also goes to the actress and activist Sara Sálamo and to the deputy prosecutor against gender violence, Teresa Peramato, among other winners.

The Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell, announced the awards this Friday at a press conference. He has also presented the institutional campaign for next Thursday 25, whose motto is ‘Together’. The objective is to appeal to the unity of feminism, which has experienced a bitter disagreement in recent months, especially on account of initiatives such as the so-called trans law , which recognizes gender self-determination, that is, that anyone can change the sex and name on the DNI without the need for external reports. Part of feminism sees in regulations like this a threat to the very existence of women and the regulations that have been built on the difference between men and women, such as the gender violence law of 2004.

Equality has produced a short documentary in the participation of survivors of sexist violence, feminist activists, social workers or lawyers. Among them, the former vice president of the Socialist Government María Teresa Fernández de la Vega.

The awards ceremony was held will be held on Wednesday 24 November afternoon in Madrid. Rosell has indicated that all the parties have been invited, when asked if representatives of Vox will attend, which rejects the existence of sexist violence, but has not been able to confirm if they will attend.

The award to Ana Isabel Peces is circumscribed in the Communication section of the awards. In the documentary, which caused a social upheaval and shot the network’s audience figures, Rocío Carrasco —daughter of Rocío Jurado and Pedro Carrasco— narrates different episodes of violence, especially psychological violence to which she says she has been subjected for years for her ex-husband, Antonio David Flores. There is no conviction against Flores. The judicial procedure is provisionally suspended, which means that it can be reactivated, although that has not happened yet.

They will also be recognized for their work against gender violence the project Pulling the thread , of the network of Latin American women and del Caribe, and the Unitary Platform against gender violence in Catalonia, in the section on feminist commitment. The education award goes to the Gómez Moreno Institute of San Blas (Madrid), the institutional response award has gone to the Network of municipalities protected against gender violence, of Valencia, and Josua Alonso, son of María, has also been awarded. José Alonso, Sesé , murdered by her ex-partner five years ago.