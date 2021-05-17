ERC and Junts per Catalunya reach agreement in principle to form coalition government

ERC and JxCat have reached an agreement in principle to cancel the investiture of Father Aragonès, form a coalition government and thus avoid the repetition of elections in Catalonia.

As ERC reports, the two sides intensified their contacts this weekend and reached a preliminary agreement after two new meetings between the secretary general of the Junts, Jordi Sànchez, and the national coordinator of Esquerra and candidate for the nomination. , Father Aragonès.

The agreement comes after the CUP attempted to mediate for the two formations to reconcile the positions and the pressure exerted by the ANC and the Òmnium, which demanded that the two main separatist formations assume their responsibility and form a government.