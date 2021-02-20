ERC and JxCat meet for the first time after the Catalan elections to negotiate the new government of the Generalitat

Updated: Friday, February 19, 2021 11:36 PM

Posted: 19.02.2021 23:30

ERC and Junts first met to discuss government formation and nomination after the Catalan elections on February 14, in which the pro-independence bloc for the first time managed to exceed 50% of the vote.

This is the first meeting between the two government partners, after the two have already met the CUP in recent days, and Republicans also plan to meet with Commons next week.

The ERC negotiating team is made up of Marta Vilalta, Josep Maria Jové, Sergi Sabrià and Laura Vilagrà, while the Junts team is made up of Jordi Sànchez, Elsa Artadi, Josep Rius, Francesc de Dalmases and Míriam Nogueras.

In a subsequent statement from the ERC, they assure that the meeting was very positive and served to underline “the victory of independence and the new defeat of the powers of the State which wanted to separate the independence of the institutions”.

Junts also underlined this in another statement, in which they add that with the Republicans, they consider the new advance of the pro-independence majority a success, having obtained 74 seats and having exceeded 50% of the vote for the first time. . .

Both sides also agree that these results are an “opportunity for the independence movement to open a new stage” in Catalonia, and for this reason they have started working in the coming days in new meetings.

ERC calls for “reaching out to other forces”

However, in the ERC statement, they add that this new step should serve “to advance at social and national level, and it will be necessary to reach out to more forces”.

Since Junts, they have wanted to reaffirm their attachment to an agreement between the independence forces with representation in Parliament, and they are convinced that agreements will be concluded “in all the institutional spaces in which the independence movement has a representation to advance towards independence. , based on the mandate expressed in the runes on February 14. “