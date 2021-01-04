ERC deputy Josep Fornas dies at 96

Publication: Monday, January 4, 2021 11:14 PM

The ERC MP and one of the founders of the Pòrtic publishing house, Josep Fornas, has died at the age of 96, as several Republican leaders have confirmed.

The President of the Parliament, Roger Torrent, recalled on Twitter that Fornas was an autonomous deputy in the first legislature after Franco and that in 1985 he gave the Catalan chamber an “important documentary collection which includes a large part of the posters published under the Second Republic. and the civil war “.

Josep Fornas founded, in 1963, in collaboration with Rafael Tasis, the publishing house Pòrtic, which is currently part of Grup 62. The vice-president acting as president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, also expressed on Twitter his regrets for the death of Fornas. “May the earth be light for you, admired Josep Fornas. ERC deputy, editor-in-chief, collaborator of Tarradellas and Cruz de Sant Jordi. Thank you for your commitment to the country and, personally, for the conversations and the extraordinary kindness”, wrote Aragonès.

The late politician and editor-in-chief traveled to Paris in 1962, where he met the former President of the Generalitat Josep Tarradellas, with whom he collaborated. With the arrival of democracy, he joined the Esquerra Republicana de Cataluña (ERC) and worked on the reorganization of the party, until 1980, he was elected regional deputy. Four years later, he retired from politics and, in 1986, he also left the management of the Pòrtic publishing house. In April 2010, he received the Cross of Sant Jordi.