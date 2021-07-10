Eric Garcetti: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be the new US Ambassador to India, appointed by President Joe Biden

Strong points:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be new US Ambassador to India US President Joe Biden appoints Eric Garcetti Eric Garcetti to replace current US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster Washington

US President Joe Bidney has appointed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the new US Ambassador to India. The White House has given information about it. Garcetti, 50, will succeed current US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster after securing approval from the Senate, the upper house of the US Parliament.

“I look forward to working with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to strengthen relations between the oldest and greatest democracies in the world,” tweeted Brad Sherman, member of the US House of Representatives. Announcing the name of Eric Garcetti along with several other ambassadors, the White House said he had been mayor of the city of Los Angeles since 2013 and had had a wonderful experience.

The Los Angeles mayor’s Twitter account tweeted: “Today the President announced that I have been appointed in his name to serve as the United States Ambassador to India. I am honored to accept the nomination for fulfill this role.

Let us tell you that the current US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster was appointed during the time of former President Donald Trump. However, earlier this week Juster was named a Distinguished Fellow of the Council on Foreign Relations.