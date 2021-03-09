Ericsson, goes down to Mobile World Congress, which will gather half of the attendees and ask for negative tests every 72 hours

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 11:23

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will return to Barcelona at the end of June after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, expects to receive between 45 and 50,000 visitors this year, half the number at the last meetings -you.

It will also request negative tests every 72 hours from anyone who accesses the event. In fact, all participants will be notified via a mobile app when to take these tests.

This was confirmed by sources from the employer GSMA, organizer of Mobile, which defends a health and safety plan which, according to the entity, has the endorsement of the Catalan health authorities to make the celebration of the fair possible this year. . An event whose strange heavyweight has fallen, like the Ericsson brand, which announced its absence on Monday for fear of new infections.

Mandatory FFP2, hygiene and temperature measurement

The world’s largest technology fair will take place from June 28 to July 1 at the Gran Vía de L’Hospitalet de Llobregat exhibition center (Barcelona). However, the nearly 50,000 participants who come to the scene must respect a strict health safety protocol: the use of the FFP2 type mask will be mandatory, as well as the safety distance, hand hygiene and temperature measures.

GSMA CEO John Hoffman has confirmed “absolutely” that the congress will be held in Barcelona on the scheduled dates, according to the Efe agency, and has pledged that the celebration of the fair will not cause any harm to health. level for the citizens of Barcelona.

Likewise, he stressed that the restrictions against COVID-19 imposed in all countries prevent an edition of the same magnitude as the previous ones from being held, but he hoped that it will also be a “success” and that the edition of February 2022 will be The telecommunications ecosystem could be back in Barcelona.

Regarding the participation of companies, the leader understood that some cannot attend because of the obstacles of the pandemic, but he recalled that about 80% of large companies have signed the contract to participate in the congress.

“We know how important the MWC is for Barcelona, ​​Spain and for the GSMA. MWC 2021 has become a symbol of recovery,” they stressed. Likewise, representatives of the organization confirmed in a meeting with journalists on Monday their commitment to organize the event in a safe and healthy manner.

The Mobile will have several centers, managed by the same organization of the show and a partner in the medical field, which will be announced soon, where participants will have to take tests every 72 hours.

Hoffman explained that between 50 and 100 hotels in the Catalan capital will have the capacity to test fair attendees, while the Fira de Montjuïc site will also be activated as a test facility.

My MWC, the test application

This security plan proposed by the organizing entity revolves around a pillar: the mobile application “My MWC”, where all the participants in the show will have to register, and which will function as a digital badge which will allow the entry to the salon if the data is completed and the tests with the negative test are presented.

For participants arriving by plane, a negative test will be required before travel, while those arriving by train or car will need to go to MWC testing centers to check their health.

All participants must present a valid negative rapid test to enter the site and the test must be repeated every 72 hours, the same “My MWC” application which will notify the expiration of said tests.

Regarding the enclosure, entry and exit circuits have been designed, a contactless environment will be favored, spaces such as restaurants will be redesigned to ensure social distancing, the flow and density of people will be controlled and good ventilation. from space.

They will also increase the medical staff on site to carry out assessments, administer PCRs or rapid tests and coordinate, if necessary, with the Catalan health authorities. APP monitoring data will also be shared with public entities, if it is useful to contain new outbreaks.

Thus, from the organization, they recalled that barely two weeks ago the MWC in Shanghai was held “in complete safety” with some 17,000 people present in person and without any incident having been checked in.