Errejón appreciates Iglesias’ “decisive role” in national politics and wishes him “the best” after his resignation

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:13 PM

Íñigo Errejón, deputy and leader of Más Madrid, affirmed that Pablo Iglesias has played “a fundamental role in Spanish politics and in political change” and wished him “the best in this new stage”.

The co-founder of Podemos, after being questioned about what, according to him, were the failures of Pablo Iglesias and what would have led him to resign, did not want to “make assessments of the other political forces”. He argues that it is something that “fits them”.

However, he stressed his “decisive role in national politics” and denounced that Iglesias “suffered intolerable personal harassment which must end immediately”.

At the start of the 4M campaign, Iglesias, after leaving the vice-presidency of the government, proposed to Más Madrid to go to the elections together, but from Más Madrid they rejected the proposal of the leader of Podemos, a party that obtained 10 deputies. against 24 by Monica Garcia.

Baldoví joins and Teresa Rodríguez leaves a message

The parliamentarian and spokesperson for Compromís in the Congress of Deputies, Joan Baldoví, said that “Iglesias succeeded in keeping Podemos in the Assembly”. He showed him his appreciation and assured that “last night he fulfilled the politics of dignity assuming he had not achieved the goals”.

In this sense, Baldoví underlined the obtaining of three additional seats and assured that the losers are “the PSOE and Ciudadanos”. He also assures us that “the hunt that has been waged with Iglesias is probably the greatest that has ever been done in a democracy” and hopes that “what happened to Iglesias will not happen again”.

Teresa Rodríguez, former Podemos candidate for the Junta de Andalucía and former general secretary of training in the Community, assured that “it would be nasty to make firewood from the fallen tree” and wished him “luck and respect “. However, he left a message saying that “he hopes that the next leadership of Podemos will result in better relations between the left in Andalusia”.