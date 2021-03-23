Errejón calls on government to make 4M a public holiday in Madrid to facilitate voting

Publication: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:29 PM

The leader of Más País, Iñigo Errejón, demanded that the central government declare May 4 a public holiday in the Community of Madrid to ensure participation in these elections in the midst of the pandemic.

During a press conference in Congress and before those who advocate “twisting the bulge” given the coincidence of the ballot call with a working day, Errejón stressed that the executive, under the state alarm, can take measures how to declare measures to protect the health of citizens and that, at the gates of a “fourth wave”, the right thing to do is to declare this holiday to “guarantee the right to vote and health”.

The deputy assured that the government had the responsibility of that day to be able to vote with “all the guarantees, equality and security” and that it was necessary “to avoid crowds, to guarantee conciliation and equality in the law of participation which includes the Spanish constitution “.

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero assured that “it will be difficult that every time elections are called, the government will accompany these calls with additional festivities”.

“We cannot add more days to the working calendar,” said the minister, who stressed that “if it is a change, the Community of Madrid has the powers to be able to do it, but it does not seem logical that this is the case. the Spanish government. “

In this line, he said that “any decision must be weighed against the damages and benefits”: “It may be that the declaration of a holiday can better encourage the vote or not. It will be necessary to analyze in what does this proposal consist of. “

Other politicians have also spoken out on Errejón’s proposal: ERC congressman spokesperson Gabriel Rufián said “it made sense”, while Pablo Echenique criticized the decision Ayuso’s decision to hold elections on a working day was “political intentionality.”

For his part, the citizen deputy Guillermo Díaz doubted that this was “the solution” to encourage the vote because “there are people who work on Sundays and vote”.