Errejón opens to go to Andalusia with Teresa Rodríguez and Kichi although he does not see the need for an electoral advance

Updated: Thursday, May 6, 2021 10:19 AM

Published on: 05/06/2021 10:18 AM

The echoes of the elections in the Community of Madrid also resonate in Andalusia. Más País leader Íñigo Errejón remains suspicious. Asked in an interview with Cadena Ser about his party’s plans in the region, he tries to lower the tension: “Let’s see what remains of the electoral drums. I don’t think elections are necessary in Andalusia. Rumors of all kinds were made. triggered “.

However, in the event of an election, Errejón stresses that “the comrades should see if we attended and with whom we attended”. And it goes further, with a focus on Kichi and Teresa Rodríguez. “One of those players is unequivocally them.” “In Andalusia, there is a slow but promising resurgence of progressive Andalusia which we would like to be a part of,” he said after the good results obtained in Madrid.

The fear of an electoral advance in Andalusia like the one that occurred in Madrid seems unfounded, since the junta rules out that it will occur. This is what the president of the region, Juanma Moreno, underlined: “We are completely stable. First there is Andalusia and the Andalusians, then there are the interests of the political formation that I lead.

At the PSOE, they don’t want surprises. As reported by Cadena SER and later confirmed by laSexta, the Socialist Federal Executive, which meets today, plans to activate the call for primaries in Andalusia. In this way, Ferraz sets the machine in motion in case an electoral advance occurs in the Andalusian region following the success achieved by Ayuso in Madrid.