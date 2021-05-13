Error 0x800f0922 appears in latest Windows 10 update

Two days ago we informed you of the arrival of Windows 10 October 2020 Update KB5003173 (20H2), which brings us to version 19042.985. Apparently, some users are encountering the error 0x800f0922 while updating to this version as reported by Windows Latest.

Patch KB5003173 was released on May 11, as part of what is known as classic “Patch Tuesday”. Apparently, the error 0x800f0922 is related to Microsoft Edge. Specifically, it seems to affect users who manually deleted the new Edge in Windows 10.

So when we try to install update KB5003173, it also tries to install the new Edge. However, this process is “hampered” when it finds that the C: Program Files (x86) Microsoft Edge folder is empty. Therefore, Windows stops updating and the error 0x800f0922 appears in the Windows Update window of the Settings application.

How to fix Error 0x800f0922

To resolve the error, you need to take the following steps:

Open the local disk (C 🙂 from the file explorer. Access the program files (x86). Open the Microsoft folder. Find and delete the Edge folder. Restart the PC.

If you still cannot get the update, you need to go to the Microsoft Edge website and install it on your computer. Once this is done, you should have no problem getting the KB5003173 update.

This is an error that affects very few users and, in addition, they have performed an “unexpected” action for the operating system, such as removing the pre-installed browser (making an error in the process). We always recommend updating to the latest version to get the latest news and most importantly, the latest security fixes.