Erupting volcano in Iceland Fagradals mountain drone flies in mouth Great Viral video: Volcano bursting after 800 years in Iceland, and if you didn’t see such a wonderful video

Strong points:

After thousands of earthquakes in Iceland, there is a huge eruption in the volcano. After 800 years, a huge amount of lava comes out of this volcano. It looks like a river of fire is flowing through it.

After thousands of earthquakes in Iceland, the Fagradals Mountain volcano is now heavily erupting. After 800 years, there is so much lava coming out of this volcano that the entire mountain has become a fiery glacier. Looking at Lawe, it looks like a river of fire is flowing. The incredible drone video of this volcano is now being shared relentlessly on social media around the world.

A large number of people rushed to see him after Jwalamukhi exploded, but the photographer sent his drone plane to Jwalamukhi. This drone captured amazing photos and made videos. The video was shared by photo journalist and YouTuber Anthony Quittans on his Twitter account. He said the volcanic eruption had to be seen to the end.

The volcano was calm for 800 years, now its eruption has caused two lava flows

The video taken from this volcanic drone has so far been viewed on Twitter millions of times. This volcano erupted in the Reknaeus peninsula, located southwest of the capital Reykavik. The meteorological department said the volcano erupted at 8:45 p.m. Friday night. The volcano was quiet for 800 years, but now the eruption has caused lava to flow on both sides. In the opening images, this explosion looks small. The lava glow emanating from it was seen up to 20 miles away. See the video-

This volcano is far from the residential valley. The nearest road is also 2.5 km away. In this case, it is less likely to evacuate an area. Fagradals Mountain volcano has been calm for 6,000 years, and the volcano has not erupted for 781 years on the Rekkenis Peninsula. The volcano was feared due to a large number of earthquakes in the recent past, but due to the closure of seismic activity prior to the eruption, the incident was astonishing.

The Laki explosion in 1784 caused a drought, ending a quarter of the population

However, people have been advised to keep their windows closed and stay indoors to avoid damage from gas flowing through the air. Iceland has more than 30 active and extinct volcanoes. The Laki explosion in 1784 caused a drought that killed a quarter of the country’s population. Air traffic in Europe was disrupted by the explosion of 2010. Iceland falls into an area where two continental plates move away from each other. On the one hand, the North American plate moves America away from Europe, on the other the Eurasian plate in the other direction. Iceland has a fissure named Silfra Rift which is visited by tourists and dives in large numbers.