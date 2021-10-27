eruptions,-infanticides-and-movie-lies:-the-strangest-year-of-the-science-ship

“From the movie until now, with the volcano, it has been a very strange year,” acknowledges Captain Antonio Álvarez, at the helm of the scientific ship Ángeles Alvariño , after several days working in front of the lava flow that has reached the sea on the island of La Palma. When Álvarez talks about “the movie” he refers to the filming of the millionaire series directed by Alejandro Amenábar that has just premiered on television, La Fortuna , which was made in Ferrol using the ship as set in October 2020. In contrast, this summer they experienced much tougher moments: searching the seabed off the coast of Tenerife to find the girls murdered by their father, Tomás Gimeno. And now, without time to digest it, they capture images of the lava in the palm tree.

“It has been very intense … And above all, it is my last year. They make fun of telling me that they purposely put a volcano on me so that I can have a farewell in style, ”says Álvarez, who retires in December. The Alvariño is currently studying the effect of the La Palma eruption to take over from his twin, the Ramón Margalef , which was the first to attend the volcanic emergency. Curiously, just ten years ago, the Margalef made its debut after its launch, going to El Hierro, another Canary Island, to monitor another eruption, on that occasion underwater. The two ships are the best tool of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) for the investigation of the seas.

But sometimes emergencies arise that require eyes and hands under the sea , regardless of scheduled investigations. As the head of the Oceanographic fleet, Pablo Carrera, points out: “We are a public service and we understand what is a priority. When they ask you for something like that, you don’t beat around the bush, you just look at when you can have it ready. ” “Something like that”, in Carrera’s words, is an unexpected volcano or the tragic search for the corpses of two little girls in the seabed, when everything indicated that their father had sunk them in the Atlantic after killing them.

The ‘ Alvariño ‘in full search work on the coast of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, in his search for the girls Anna and Olivia. MARINE TRAFFIC (Europa Press)

That search, carried out in June of this year, took the ship and its instruments to the limit, but also the crew, always busy on the flooded green cover. “That broke us, people were touched: we have quite a hard shell, but we also have children and it is not easy,” admits Captain Álvarez. The airship submarine Liropus 2000 found the body of Olivia, the older sister, to 1. 000 meters deep.

It was a demonstration of the capabilities of this submersible robot (ROV), which cost a million and a half eleven years ago and was seriously damaged in that effort, after mapping an area of ​​250 km² and film almost 414 hours on the dives. A job at those depths stresses any material, both electronics and mechanics, says Carrera, and by doubling shifts to work 24 hours a day, “we knew it was going to fail because maintenance was lacking”. The Institute warned in July: “Its condition has begun to pose a risk to navigability, which could mean its loss.”

“Of course we wanted to collaborate with the court and the society, but cannot work sine die . It was decided to do the best possible search in the shortest time possible ”, summarizes Carrera. After a month of recognition and with battered resources, the magistrate considered it “impossible” to find the missing bodies and allowed Alvariño to leave, which cost years in February. Olivia’s discovery, in circumstances that showed cruel premeditation, served at least to clarify what had happened: vicarious violence. “If they tell us ‘this has to be done’, we do our best,” concludes the fleet manager.

Work with the ROV to recover the remains of ‘La Mercedes’ on 2015. Ministry of Culture and Sports

Shortly after that difficult mission, in August, another capture worthy of a movie awaited the Ángeles Alvariño . It was when he approached the Galician coasts to help locate the narco sailboat Benirrás, sunk in full confinement by the covid pandemic by its crew, as published by the Diario de Pontevedra.

These kinds of unexpected missions are “exceptional”, explains Carrera, and that’s why this year has been so peculiar. The normal thing in the IEO fleet is to have a very tight schedule of work around the peninsula and the Canarian archipelago. Some “gray”, but transcendental parcels: Spain’s commitments to the EU for the collection of data for the common fisheries policy: “They are delicate campaigns because they have a lot of economic and social impact; fishermen from Spain and from other countries depend on these data ”. If the Margalef had not been watching the arrival of the lava to the sea in front of Puerto Naos, he would have been observing the amount of sardines that we will be able to share with the Portuguese sailors. Before going to La Palma, Alvariño was in the Bay of Biscay studying how many anchovy babies are born and how many there will be next year, to share with the French.

The good and the bad

In the first scene of the Amenábar series, the characteristic yellow visor of these two twin ships of 46 meters in length. The Alvariño was a television set for a few days, in exchange for the money paid by the producer (the total budget for the series is 10 million), in a confidential contract that Carrera cannot reveal. “He paid the fees religiously and we all agreed well,” he says. The La Fortuna team adapted to the technical stop that the ship had planned in Ferrol. “It was the first campaign of the year that the Liropus was going to be used, so they took advantage of a test dive that we would have done anyway; if they paid for it on top of that, then better “, jokes Carrera.

So when the spectators of the series attend the boarding of the ship off the coast of Algeciras,” we were actually moored in the port of Ferrol ”, assures Captain Álvarez. Although in real life they are no strangers to these confrontations, as when the Gibraltarian patrol boats harassed their crew a few years ago. The fiction, based on a comic by Paco Roca, reinterprets the true story of how a company stealing treasures seized the loot from La Mercedes , a ship laden with gold sunk by England.

The crew of the ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ maneuvers with the airship submarine Liropus 2000, with the shark sticker that was put on it during the filming of Amenábar. IEO

In the series, the Alvariño is the ship that this company uses (Atlantis, Odyssey in the real story) to steal the sunken coins and a Navy frigate goes to the place where it sank La Fortuna ( La Mercedes , actually) to look for remains of the wreck, the key to judicially prove and He plundered. But if we look at the facts there is a very showy script twist, as Álvarez explains: “Actually, they commissioned us to do the Odyssey; It’s not like the one in the movie, that the Navy is going ”. “We went to check if it was true that those were the coordinates and to our surprise, we found many valuable things that they had left, like a gold bowl,” he recalls. In other words, Amenábar turns the bad guy into Alvariño , the ship that was actually the good one , and erase his true role from history. “And there was no trace of skulls, no wood, no ship, just some cannons stuck in the mud,” adds Álvarez.

The Liropus still keeps the sticker in the shape of a shark that the film crew placed on the robot to cover the IEO logo. A device that has proven its performance again these days. As soon as he arrived at La Palma, he showed the underwater life next to the fajana, buried by volcanic ash. And while the scientific crew received the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, on deck, the geologists helped with the ROV to recover an anchor that the tanker that supplies water to the banana plantations had lost during a maneuver.

“We are used to doing things on the fly, your plans change and you adapt”, responds naturally the captain of Ángeles Alvariño , whose name pays tribute to the Galician pioneer of oceanography. “Now we are again very uncertain about the people who are having a hard time . We have the ship all covered in ash, pending the lava in case we have to separate, working uncomfortably on deck with masks. It seems that we have a monotonous plan and something always comes up “, summarizes Álvarez.

” The most difficult year? ” fleet. “If they had shown me the fine print, I would have rethought it,” he jokes. “It has been a complex year, a year of challenges to which the pandemic and its restrictions are added. But I remember 2011, when my predecessor José Ignacio Díaz, just launched the Margalef , had to take him to El Hierro in record time and with a lot of pressure. Maybe that was more difficult, they told him: ‘The pretty girl just released and you take her to hell’, by the volcano ”. A decade later, a new hell releases its lava into the Canarian seas and, once again, the yellow visor appears along the coast to watch over it.

