Esade and Fundacin ‘la Caixa’ together promote management training in the third sector

Fundacin “la Caixa” and Esade, through the Institute for Social Innovation and Esade Executive Education, have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the training of executives and leaders of NGOs and other organizations of the non-profit sector. Following this union, Esade will strengthen its two managerial training programs for NGOs, the objective of which is to professionalize the non-profit sector in Spain by improving managerial and leadership skills.

Koldo Echebarria, CEO of ESADE, underlined that “Fundacin“ la Caixa ”is a key ally in our commitment to help meet the challenges of the third sector. The programs we are developing give them new mechanisms and enable them to strengthen their managerial skills and leadership capacity. Thanks to this, we are able to increase the social impact of these organizations and contribute to solving the major challenges of society ”.

For his part, Antoni Vila, director general of the “la Caixa” Foundation, assured that “the exceptional situation we experienced with the Covid-19 crisis has highlighted, once again, the decisive role of the third party sector and its indispensable a function. This is why we want to contribute to its growth and consolidation, which translates into the well-being of society as a whole and, in particular, of the most vulnerable ”.

This new agreement between Esade and the “la Caixa” Foundation will allow the development of the 23rd edition of the NGO-ONL Management and Administration program and the 16th edition of the Leadership and Social Innovation program, which will begin the next academic year and will be organized in work-study program, on the Esade campuses in Madrid and Barcelona. Both programs provide the content and tools necessary for the management of NGOs and nonprofit organizations, provide networks and connection between third sector managers, in addition to supporting the transfer and generation of knowledge to the inside and outside the classroom, and contribute to societal debate. .

Commitment to training and social debate

For more than twenty years, the Institute for Social Innovation ESADE and the “la Caixa” Foundation have worked together and collaborated in training with a social impact and, thanks to this common commitment, nearly 1,500 executives from third sector organizations. , and indirectly their teams have benefited from these programs. 82% of former participants very positively appreciate the skills acquired during their time in Esade class and the development it has meant for their professional career and for their organizations.

The experience of all previous editions has made it possible to design two updated programs, which respond to the current context and the constantly evolving needs of NGO leaders and social entrepreneurs. Together with the team of teachers, participants in these courses will acquire the necessary skills and key tools to become innovative leaders and competent managers to decisively meet the social and organizational challenges of the future.

Within the framework of this collaboration agreement, the social debate will also be encouraged. In this sense, a series of conferences will be developed focused on the analysis and reflection on the leadership and management of NGOs, where renowned organizations and experts in the sector will share their knowledge and experience with the aim of promoting change and social transformation for the benefit of A Better Future.

