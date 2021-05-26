Escrivá and Garamendi criticize each other for ERTEs and do not give in to reach a deal within days of the expiration of the current extension

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:17

The lack of agreement on the extension of the ERTE until September 30 is increasingly evident in the negotiations between the government and the CEOE. The latest proposal presented by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration does not convince employers, who believe that “it continues to focus aid on activation rather than on workers who cannot still join the activity ”. Thus, social security contribution exemptions remain a stumbling block in reaching a consensus. Escrivá proposes to reduce the amount of exemptions in the case of workers who remain at ERTE and to increase them for those who resume the activity.

Social workers, for their part, demand that they remain as they were until now. The division is maintained hours later, as indicated by the minister and the highest representative of businessmen. On the one hand, José Luis Escrivá criticized in Onda Cero the “comings and goings” of the negotiation process, saying that, when it comes to exemptions, the conditions “are different from those of winter and similar to those of the ‘last summer”. . The minister accused the employers of not giving in, saying that “a year ago (the approach) was worth it and now it is not, being even more beneficial for them”.

And he insisted that this situation “cannot be rooted”. “We must encourage the reactivation of employment. In sectors where a lot of jobs are created (tourism), those who are at ERTE are leaving it at a very slow pace,” lamented Escrivá, also stressing that “the data shows “that there are companies which, being able to recover their employees, do not do it:” People are leaving the ERTEs more slowly than the rate of job creation. We have to find a balance with income protection for sectors that cannot open up ”. For the holder of the Social Security portfolio, it is “not to penalize, but to help”.

Thus, he confirmed that he is not withdrawing his proposal for the moment: “We want to exonerate a little more whoever joins”. And he confirmed his intention to meet again “with social agents” to continue discussing this issue, warning that “the end is not the deal, the end must be to design policies to defend the social “. The government convened this Thursday an extraordinary Council of Ministers to extend the ERTE, but the business leader assured that “today there is no social dialogue meeting”. This is how Antonio Garamendi spoke almost at the same time in an interview with Radio Nacional.

The president of the CEOE, in opposition to that of the government on this point, estimates that the proposal of Escrivá costs more expensive to the public funds than the maintenance of the current mechanism to extend them. “He is attached to a much more expensive formula for the state,” he said, adding that the ministry “wants to give more money to those who are going to start working and forgets the people who are closed”. Regarding exemptions, Garamendi believes that his approach is “less expensive” than that of Escrivá, arguing that no one reinstates a worker because he will “give him 100 euros”, but because demand has recovered.

“The minister is wrong about a lot of things. It gives the impression that the ministry wanted to mix ERTE with pensions, and that makes no sense”, criticized Garamendi, who wanted to clarify that businessmen do not Not asking for more money, but getting better It helps further protect businesses that have yet to restart due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, he estimated that “the Ministry of Social Security is very little in reality”, while he considers that “the Minister of Labor understands the concerns of employers and unions”.

Garamendi perceives that the Minister of Social Security has not yet yielded in his proposal based on “a personal effort to demonstrate that things are done well in his laboratory” and wanted to illustrate Escrivá’s reasoning by using as examples a hotel on the coast and another interior. . The CEOE chairman believes that, according to the ministry’s proposal, the coastal complex would not have to pay Social Security for its workers, while the other, which is empty, should pay these fees: “This did not meaning “.

Thus, it does not appear that there has been a reconciliation of positions between the two parties in the last few hours, and that in the absence of less than a week for the current extension of the ERTE to expire, Next Monday, May 31. Labor ministry sources have already reported to LaSexta that their part of the deal is closed. Garamendi considered Trabajo to be “more responsive” to the demands of social workers than Escriva with his proposal, although both ultimately appealed to the need to continue negotiating. A negotiation for which it is necessary, as the employer leader warned, “discretion and loyalty”.