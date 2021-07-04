Escrivá argues that the children of “baby boomers” do not have to bear all the “stress” of spending on pensions

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, considers that the entire retirement effort of “baby boomers” should not be allowed to fall on their children.

Escrivá reflects in an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper La Vanguardia on the pact for pension reform concluded between the government and social workers, and on the effort that people born between the late 1950s and mid-1950s 50 will have to do. , the so-called “baby boom” generation.

“What we need – he says – is to equip the system with the tools to face the limited and temporary challenge of the arrival of a very large generation at retirement age. rather, they should contribute to this temporary increase in expenditure. ”

The 2013 reform – approved by the PP -, according to him, “was vague from many points of view” and explains: “A group of experts proposed an indicator based on a perception which, in my opinion, is wrong: that pensions in Spain are high, while they are not. Pensions in Spain are reasonable. ”

On the contrary, he defends the reform of 2011, which was approved by a socialist government, because he ensures that “it is already having its effects, to contain the increase in spending. This reform is the one that will lead to retirement at age 67. ”, Because it is deployed“ gradually ”.

He argues that Spain’s spending on pensions is 12% of GDP, “like the European average” and ensures that there is enough income to pay for pensions.

He stressed that the mechanism for “baby boom” retirees, pending a specific proposal, is linked to the problem of this period, but “it will not affect workers who are now 40 years old”.

“The objective of the intergenerational equity factor is to protect young people, who are not at the origin of this demographic challenge and who have had to join a particularly complex labor market, with two almost consecutive crises”, explains Escrivá.

“The form of this little additional effort for the generation of the ‘baby boom’ remains to be defined, he assures, but its magnitude will be small anyway and will depend on the evolution of income and expenditure of the system. In any case, the Minister of Social Security ensures that the measures adopted will be applied gradually and will have “a very limited impact”.

Yolanda Díaz: “It’s not a problem of expenses, but of income”

Por su parte, the vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, ha reconocido hoy que el sistema público “no tiene un problema de gasto, sino de ingresos”, así como que el “Gobierno no puede parecer más cerca de la élite que people”.

This is what Díaz said in an interview published by the newspaper ‘El País’ where, regarding pensions, Díaz clarified that the signed government agreement “is clear”.

“For months we have disagreed with the proposals that have been made. And the formula that has been mentioned has been changed. We have also repealed the sustainability factor, repealing the PP reform that has caused so much suffering. Very difficult negotiations are coming, we will leave the social dialogue. Our position is clear: the public system does not have a problem of expenditure, but of income, “he added.