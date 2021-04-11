Espacio BIM’s most successful online program promotes networking

Real motivation never peaks. And Espacio BIM was not greeted by the fact that its online master’s in BIM management is considered by many industry and media professionals to be the best BIM master. Neither have obtained 5 stars in Google LLC. The International Master BIM Manager always finds reasons to improve.

As of March of this year, this program has been approved by buildingSMART and gives access to its professional certification, with international recognition. Also for a month, the virtual campus of this online training is more usable and attractive, ensuring an optimal learning experience. Espacio BIM has also restructured the team of its most requested master, integrating the figure of Customer Service; has updated and improved its evaluation system and set up new possibilities for synergies favoring networking, which aims more than ever to guarantee employment or business opportunities.

And it’s not over. Also recently, the International Master BIM Manager of this experienced international consulting firm included in his program a virtual reality or VR module applied to the BIM methodology exclusively from the prestigious multinational Leica Geosystems; a tool that offers many advantages both in the drafting phase and in the construction and operation phase in projects in the AECO sector.

In addition, the online BIM master has been enriched with an additional content block in which key companies such as Leica Geosystems, CYPE Ingenieros or ITeC participate, to which the user has indefinite access and in which it is the user. who offers what you offer. want to see. Also in the last six months a professional workstation has been implemented in this online training, in the cloud, with all the necessary software available at the click of a button, which makes working on real projects much more convenient and straightforward. . .

All this in a program that qualifies for a triple degree and gives direct access to the BIM Space Job Bank as soon as the first of the fifteen modules that make up the master’s degree is completed, a great value advantage for those who want to combine work and training.

In a flexible, enriching and very practical format, with access from a platform that adapts to any device, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for 730 days, learning in the International Master BIM Manager is a A fun “ game ”, with the gamification technique as a driving force, and benefits from the monitoring and advice of Espacio BIM professionals at all times.

You can learn more about this course and its most recent enhancements through the OTONAUTA Academic Explorer.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital