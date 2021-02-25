Esperanza Aguirre denies having received an envelope from Bárcenas and announces a lawsuit against the former treasury of the PP

Publication: Wednesday February 24, 2021 20:12

Esperanza Aguirre denies that Luis Bárcenas gave him an envelope of 60,000 euros, as he claimed before the judge, and announces a criminal complaint against the former treasurer of the Popular Party.

The former president of the Community of Madrid issued a statement on Wednesday in which she rejects Bárcenas’ statements as “completely false” and says they were made “without any evidence to back them up”.

“Never, never, at any time have I received money from Mr. Bárcenas or Mr. [Álvaro] Lapuerta ”, she asserts, insisting that Bárcenas’ accusation against her is“ an outright lie ”.

In this sense, Aguirre attributes this judicial declaration of Bárcenas to a strategy aimed at “improving the prison situation of his wife”, Rosalía Iglesias, and refers to the letter that the former treasurer sent to the prosecution a few weeks ago, in which he pointed it out to herself and former President Mariano Rajoy, among other senior party officials.

The former popular leader says that Bárcenas’ intention is for his wife to obtain benefits “under the same conditions that Isabel Jordán enjoyed, sentenced to over twenty years and released today thanks to the actions of the same lawyer who, for only a few weeks, he defends Mr. Bárcenas and his wife. “

“Because of these demonstrations, I am announcing the filing of a criminal complaint against Mr. Bárcenas for false testimony”, concludes Aguirre.

A lawsuit announcement that comes after, that same Wednesday, Bárcenas’ statement was made known to the judge investigating the Punic plot, to whom he told how, along with the late ex-treasurer Álvaro Lapuerta, he allegedly gave an envelope in Aguirre with 60,000 euros from a builder in his office in rue Gênes.

Specifically, Bárcenas testified before the magistrate investigating the alleged irregular financing of the Madrid PP that the Ploder company gave the said amount in cash to Lapuerta and Bárcenas himself in 2007, who in turn allegedly gave the money to Aguirre. , in the presence of then “number three” of the PP, Francisco Granados.