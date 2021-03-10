Esperanza Aguirre responds to the reasons why you can’t buy vaccines in pharmacies: “To get us caught”

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 8:45 AM

Esperanza Aguirre does not understand that vaccines cannot be bought freely in pharmacies and believes that it is to keep citizens attached: “How is it possible that we Spaniards are not allowed to buy our own vaccines if is the vaccine worth 8 euros? “, he said in an” Okdiario “interview.

The former president of the Community of Madrid believes that the liberalization of the sale of the vaccine would accelerate the general process of vaccination in the country: “If it had been sold in pharmacies – he adds – we would have already vaccinated practically all population.”

According to him, it is not allowed to “hold us back”: “For what reason must they keep us bound?” and he doesn’t hesitate to call it “nonsense”. And he compares the situation of vaccines to that of masks and PPE in the first months of the pandemic: “It’s like that”, he said, of masks and PPE which did not allow the autonomous communities to use them. buy. ”

He also evaluated the vaccination of infantas Elena and Cristina in Abu Dhabi during a visit to their father, King Juan Carlos. In Aguirre no le parece mal y no entiende la polémica: “Ahora se meten con las infantas porque se han vacunado al ir a ver a su padre”, se ha quejado Aguirre para preguntarse después: ¿Cómo es posible que no pueda uno vacunarse? , he said.

Former president Aguirre, who is very critical of the management of the pandemic by the government of Pedro Sánchez, praised the management of the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. For Aguirre, he achieved a balance between health and the economy: “I think so (…) Ayuso’s policy is very admirable.”