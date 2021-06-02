Essential vitamins for women – Whidbey Daily News

Vitamins for women: – Women need to take many vitamins to stay healthy and fit. They get a lot of energy from these vitamins. With the help of which they can fulfill all the responsibilities from children to home properly.

Women are responsible for household chores, periods, giving birth to children, taking care of the family, etc. Therefore, they need more nutrition than men. But due to the busy schedule he does not take care of himself. While they should take many types of vitamins regularly.

Take for vitamin A.

Menopause causes many changes in a woman’s body. Which has a lot of effect on their skin on their body. Therefore, they should consume foods rich in vitamin A such as carrots, papaya, pumpkin seeds, spinach, etc. To get rid of the problem of vitamin A deficiency.

Vitamin B9 for pregnant women –

Vitamin B-9 is essential for pregnant women. This prevents the problem of congenital defects in them. Therefore, pregnant women should include vitamin B rich foods like beans, grains, yeast etc. in their diet.

Vitamin D is essential for bones

Vitamin D is very important for strong bones. For this mushrooms, milk, cheese, soy products, butter, oatmeal, fatty fish, eggs etc. should be consumed.

Vitamin E is essential for beauty

To maintain the beauty of women, vitamin E should be consumed in plenty. This does not cause any problem of wrinkles, scars etc. on the face. The skin becomes moisturized and looks younger. Therefore, eat nuts, peanuts, butter, spinach, etc., it also saves the problem of memory loss during menopause.

The benefits of eating vitamins

Vitamin K intake is beneficial for women. Because of this, there is no problem of excessive bleeding during childbirth. Therefore, soybean oil, green vegetables etc. should be included in the diet.