Essity and Fundacin Mujeres join forces to promote initiatives guaranteeing professional equality

Under the slogan “ Breaking down barriers for well-being ”, the company collaborates with initiatives that contribute to the equal development of women

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – February 15, 2021



Essity, the world leader in hygiene products and solutions for the health and well-being of people, has signed an agreement with Fundacin Mujeres to help improve the quality of life of women and their development in the job. This initiative is part of the corporate social responsibility strategy to meet SDG 5: Gender equality.

Jos Ramn Iracheta, Country Manager at Essity Iberia explained that “we aspire to become a trusted member of the communities in our environment and to promote training opportunities. Our goal is to break down barriers to well-being and that means working for equality and advancing social progress ”.

The Women Foundation was created over 25 years ago with the objective of contributing to the social change necessary to achieve real and effective equality, between women and men, and in all fields. Among the projects it develops are digital training programs, the promotion of entrepreneurship or the promotion of good practices in matters of reconciliation and corporate responsibility.

According to Cristina Garca, Deputy Director of Fundacin Mujeres, “thanks to this agreement, we have the possibility to work on equal opportunities in the labor market in alliance with the business sector, thus seeing our programs and consultancy services, support and training for the employability of women and their personal and professional empowerment, essential aspects for accessing and keeping a job ”.

Essity has integrated the United Nations SDGs into its strategy to move towards a more sustainable and responsible model of society. As part of this commitment, it develops social actions and collaborations with different entities and organizations in Spain to promote the well-being of the community and help groups with fewer opportunities. The company has an equality plan which guarantees respect for equal treatment and opportunities and eliminates any indication of discrimination.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital