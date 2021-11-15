etel-adnan,-the-teacher-of-simple-abstraction,-dies-at-96

Etel Adnan, at home Paris in April 2019. bruno arbesu

Creator Etel Adnan (Beirut, 1925) had to wait until old age to free himself from the hackneyed and often skewed labels of exoticism with which many tried to define his fruitful career. Writer, journalist, poet, painter, activist even without intending it, Adnan obtained the recognition of the art world well into the eighties, when at last she stopped being a mestizo anomaly that did not fit in any classification to use and began to be considered a representative prominent, if stubbornly ignored, of the late schools of abstraction. However, the true recognition did not arrive until this last decade, when the tributes multiplied after being included in the Documenta of 2012 . The umpteenth consecration, and the definitive one, was the exhibition that the Guggenheim museum in New York dedicates to him, alongside another by Vasili Kandinsky, until the next 10 from January. A sample that will serve as an epitaph: Adnan has died in Paris, still active, at 96 years, his partner, the Lebanese-American sculptor Simone Fattal, announced this Sunday.

The polyhedral litmus that was the trajectory of Adnan was being measured until his opulence – full of adventures like a Homeric journey – was reduced to the most extreme simplicity, bordering on minimalism. Adnan came up with the new measure of light, paraphrasing the title of the Guggenheim exhibition: his is a rediscovered, basic and summary palette, free of all additives, because the artifices were always alien to it. He lived his whole life stripping himself: of style, of formats, even of roots. Someone who was able to renounce one of his mother tongues, French, due to his rejection of the role of France in the war in Algeria, demonstrated with his gesture the contingent and accessory of the reasons for being.

Arabóphone by birth, Adnan, who studied and trained in French, began to write poems in English – many of them, angry shouts against the war in Vietnam- after putting down roots in California, in one of his many vital and artistic comings and goings, from Lebanon to the United States, from America to France. Her pilgrimage was a form of miscegenation that replaced the genealogical one: her parents were a high Damascene official who had come to less than the Ottoman Empire and a Greek Orthodox born in Smyrna (present-day Turkey). More hybridization, impossible.

It may be that the fact of being a woman, and voluntarily placing herself in the rear, has deprived her of appearing in the Olympus of the Arab intelligentsia, but his reflections on the influence of colonialism – and by extension, the chains of Orientalism – are at the level of conspicuous contemporaries and fellow countrymen such as the famous Edward Said. Because, like the well-known intellectual, Adnan enunciated cultural otherness with the counterpoint of critical worldliness. His literary testament is found in the novel Sitt Marie Rose , from 1977, a cruel account of religious intolerance in his native country and its effect on women; a cry of rage against sectarian and gender discrimination, like a fine rain that soaks the bones: all forms of disdain to obscure and tie women. In Spanish the book has been translated Amoroso uno transforms into a bird (La cama sol editions), a perfect example of his excellence as a poet who flows, like backwaters of a river, in the three languages ​​he passed through: English, Arabic and French.

Adnan made her debut in creation as a writer, but it didn’t take long for her to pick up the brushes. He would never completely abandon any of the disciplines, although he would place himself more firmly in the least ideological a priori: the plastic arts. She started painting in 1925, already settled in California, where she had come to do graduate school and where she ended up working as a university professor for decades. As a source of inspiration, he chose Mount Tamalpais, near San Francisco. The geographical accident runs through his pictorial work, in repeated reincarnations; for years he painted the mountain live; then from Paris, where he returned from Lebanon, an intermediate stage in his life that coincided with the start of the civil war (1975 – 1990) and with a new foray into journalism in his two mother tongues, Arabic and French . Finally settled in Paris, she continued to recreate the Tamalpais, always subject to a resounding and metaphysical sun.

The curator of the Documenta 13, Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, saw his work in a Beirut gallery in 2010 and decided to exhibit it in Kassel. Adnan showed there abstract oil paintings and a selection of leporellos , Accordion booklets, folding, illustrated with his drawings and poems, half a dozen of which can now be seen in the New York exhibition. Kassel was his consecration, and since then the main galleries, such as the Parisian LeLong, and the largest museums in the world opened their doors to him, no longer as an exotic representative of a national and battered culture such as the Lebanese, nor even of a more regional one such as the Arab, but as an international artist without corsets. Nonagenaria, exhibited at the Whitney in New York, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art or the Serpentine Galleries in London, until he reached the Guggenheim show, the end of a career much larger even than his work.