'Eternals', an extravagant combo of Marvel and Chloé Zhao

Two distant events mark the new Marvel movie, Eternals, the second in less than a month after the commercial triumph of the vulgar Venom: there will be slaughter . The first, that, according to specialists, the Eternals comics, created by Jack Kirby in the seventies and recovered by Neil Gaiman in 2006, they were never part of the aristocracy of the house nor were they even a consolidated success. Second, that at the head of the project, as director and co-writer of the latest version of the libretto, is Chloé Zhao, winner of the Oscar for best film and for best direction in the last edition of the Oscars, and author of a cinema in the antipodes. in purpose and style to superhero productions, in a case unparalleled in American cinema. The jump from the very social, austere, humble and in part documentaries -because they were represented by non-professional interpreters in the majority of the cast- The Rider (2017) and Nomadland (2020), to the behemoth of special effects, fantasy and cost of Eternals is abysmal. A turn of such caliber is not remembered in the history of cinema.

But, why would someone like Zhao, established in the elite of American auteur art, decide to accept such an offer quirky like Marvel? And furthermore, what are the intentions of the powerful house of superheroes, an integral part in addition to the even more opulent Disney empire, to recruit the director? In the first case, apart from money, inherent and perhaps always relevant and understandable, there is the challenge; yes, also the risk. In the second case, again with the recklessness ahead, perhaps there are the very striking efforts of Marvel for diversity, both in terms of gender and multiculturalism. Although, maybe there a reason something more ethereal and little demonstrable asks for step: the one to give letter of legitimacy, flash of qualité and artistic entity, to a film that by itself would be far from such names. And the fact that someone also as far removed from the Marvel label as the Argentine Lucrecia Martel received a similar proposal a few years ago to compose Black Widow can confirm the theory.

Regardless of all the above, extrinsic in principle, but surely significant, Eternals is a pompous and leaden film of more than two and a half hours. A cosmic odyssey about the origin of humanity, closely related to the Greco-Roman culture of the gods and their myths, developed from a cumbersome structure anchored in some of the great events and civilizations in the history of mankind. All this with a staff of interpreters and characters that are very measured in terms of gender, race, sexual choice and culture. So tight that it seems more organized by an algorithm than by a free and thinking mind.

The action sequences are flat and almost naive compared to the most spectacular Marvel movies, and although Zhao seems less uncomfortable in the sentimental climax sequences and the story improves in its second half, this stretch is already reached with the water around the neck due to the irrelevant and bombastic slab of the first hour and a half, due to that image of new age spiritual, and by that very elementary humanist philosophy about free will.

ETERNALS

Address: Chloé Zhao.

Performers: Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Bryan Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek.

Fantasy genre. USA, 2021.

Duration: 157 minutes.