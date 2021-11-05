'eternals'-and-four-other-movies-to-watch-this-weekend

The current winner of the Oscars for Best Film and Best Direction, Chloé Zhao, is in charge of Eternals, the new Marvel film. The creator of Nomadland (2020) now directs a pompous and leaden film of more than two hours and a half, with a good staff, but with a cumbersome structure. Awarded with the Grand Prize of the Jury of the last Berlinale, The wheel of fortune and fantasy is the drama of the Japanese Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. Through three stories with female protagonists, the director is able to connect reality and fantasy, the cinema with the theater of life. In A police film , Alonso Ruizpalacios combines documentary with fiction to tell the day-to-day life of the police force, one of the most controversial in Mexico.

In Tres, the first Spanish to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes for best short film, Juanjo Giménez, presents a thriller Mental) about a woman whose life synchronicity breaks down: little by little she begins to hear sounds and conversations with a certain delay. A film with an author’s stamp that looks new, original and indecipherable. Finally, in Josefina, director Javier Marco and screenwriter Belén Sánchez-Arévalo are now releasing their first feature film after working together on more than 10 short films since 2011. Almost naive in appearance, although with a very particular sense of humor, it ends up showing the absurdity that life is so often and how relationships are forged.

