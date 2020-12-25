“Ethical principles oblige us all above all consideration, even family”

Updated: Thursday, December 24, 2020 9:18 PM

Published on: 12/24/2020 9:12 PM

Without explicitly mentioning the King Emeritus, King Felipe VI referred to his father’s situation during his Christmas Eve speech in which he stressed that the ethical principles demanded by citizens “oblige us all without exception, above all. consideration, even personal or family. ”

This is the occasion in which Felipe VI spoke most clearly of the scandals that have hit Juan Carlos I in recent times, which has two cases open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

During his message, the King insisted on stressing the importance of “preserving the moral and ethical values ​​that citizens demand of our conduct” to which, according to him, he has already referred in his proclamation before the Cortes Generales in 2014.

Then, and in the most forceful part of his message, he stressed that these are “principles which bind us all without exception; and which are above all consideration, of any nature whatsoever, even personal or family ”. .

“This is how I have always understood it, in line with my convictions, with the way of understanding my responsibilities as Head of State and with the renewing spirit which animates my reign from the first day”, a- he concluded in this part of a message that in total It lasted more than 14 minutes and was recorded in the courtroom of the Palacio de La Zarzuela.

The situation of the king emeritus

Currently, Juan Carlos I has two cases open to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office: the investigation into the alleged collection of illegal commissions for the work of the AVE in Mecca in 2014 and that relating to companies in tax havens. He recently regularized nearly 700,000 euros with the Treasury.

In August it was his march to the United Arab Emirates and a few days ago he threatened to come back for Christmas, even though he ultimately decided not to. The king emeritus, according to his entourage cited by various means, wanted to return to Zarzuela, but above all he did not want to harm the institution of the monarchy and, according to these same sources, he wanted the approval of his son the king.

In 2014, the Infanta Cristina as protagonist

Felipe VI was already facing a complicated situation during his first speech in 2014, when two days before his message the accusation of his sister, the Infanta Cristina, was known for tax evasion.

On this occasion, he called for “eradicating” corruption in Spain, stressing that the fight against this scourge is “an inalienable objective” in our country. On this occasion, the controversy over political corruption was among the main concerns of the Spaniards, along with unemployment.