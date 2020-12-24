Ethiopian gunmen attack: more than 100 killed in fierce gun attack in Ethiopia – Ethiopia over 100 killed in fierce gun attack

Addis Ababa

More than 100 people have died in a violent gun attack in Ethiopia. The country’s Human Rights Commission reported that the fatal attack took place in the village of Bekoji in Bullen County. People are leaving their homes and fleeing in this neighborhood riddled with ethnic violence. Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, has witnessed continued violence since Prime Minister Abi Ahmed came to power in 2018.

Prime Minister Ahmed has undergone democratic reforms that have reduced his grip on rival regional factions. Elections are scheduled for next year in Ethiopia and tensions over land, electricity and natural resources are mounting. On the other hand, the Ethiopian army in the other part of the country is fighting against the rebels. There has been a conflict between the Ethiopian army and the rebels in the Tigraya region for the past 6 weeks.

Somali Islamic terrorist threat

9 lakh 50,000 people were displaced by the conflict between the army and the rebels. On the other hand, after deploying the army to crush the rebels, there are now fears that there is security in other disturbed areas. Ethiopia faces an insurgency in the Oromia region and has long faced the threat of Somali Islamic terrorists on the eastern border.

A senior security official, Gashu Dugaz, said they had been informed of the latest attack and were trying to identify the attackers. The victims are also identified. The region is home to several ethnic groups, including the Gumuz people. The people of Gumuz complain that farmers and businessmen from the neighboring region of Amhara have started to come to their area recently and that they are occupying fertile land. On the other hand, the Amhara claim that some land is theirs.