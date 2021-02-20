Etna volcano: Mount Etna could collapse in the Mediterranean Sea causing a tsunami: a tsunami destroyed

When Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted, fears of a dire future arose again. The eruption of this volcano on the Sicilian island has been compared to Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE. The eruption of this volcano had destroyed the cities of Rome, Herculeanium and Pompeii. Etna, which has been blazing for thousands of years, has been erupting for several weeks and earthquakes are also occurring inside. For this reason, the ashes appear skyward during the day and the red light is scattered at night. Not only that, scientists have another disturbing trend here as well.

Etna is the sign of a disaster

It was found that the Scyllian mountains gradually slide towards the Mediterranean Sea. At least 1 million people live here. Researchers have been studying the movement of volcanoes since 2018. For this, data from more than 100 GPS stations built around Etna are used. Two studies conducted last year found that if the volcano erupts near the coast and enters the water, it would have dire consequences.

Volcanoes dissolve in the ocean

The study suggested that the incident could cause unrest and completely destroy the eastern Mediterranean coast. It can come to a very densely populated area. Several eruptions in Etna recorded movements over tens of meters. Data from 2001 to 2012 show that Etna is moving 14 miles per year towards the Ionian Sea. Researcher John Murray told Sputnik News that previous studies have revealed that such erupting volcanoes could eventually lead to terrible landslides. This can cause devastating tsunamis in the surrounding area.

170 feet sunk

It was first torn apart in 6000 BC. It has been burning for thousands of years and has become the most active volcano in Europe. Debris that accumulates after the eruption of the volcano increases the height of Mount Etna and decreases with the subsidence of the crater rim. He is said to have reduced his height by 170 feet. In recent decades, he has been more active than before. The peculiarity is that its lava flows slowly. In 1971, due to its explosion, many villages were threatened. Many orchards and vineyards were turned to ashes and ashes and the heat scorched the crops.