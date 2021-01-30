EU astrazeneca vaccine: Europe approves AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine and has also agreed to make the deal public – EU astrazeneca has agreed to make public its agreement to supply the kovid vaccine 19

Berlin / Brussels

On Friday, the European Regulatory Agency approved AstraZeneca’s corona virus vaccine for adults across the European Union (EU). The regulator gave the approval amid criticism that the EU is not taking action quickly enough to vaccinate its population. The European Medicines Agency, the regulator, has allowed people over 18 to vaccinate it.

Vaccine licensing depended on data

However, concerns have been raised recently about the lack of data to prove that this vaccine is effective even in the elderly. This is the third Kovid-19 vaccine approved by the European Agency. Previously, the vaccines prepared by Pfizer and Moderna had been approved. These two vaccines are authorized for all adults. Many countries on the continent are struggling for early vaccination of their populations. The AstraZeneca vaccination process has long been expected to speed up the vaccination process.

Consent to share documents

The European Union and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Friday agreed to share confidential documents of their Corona virus vaccine deal. It should be noted that the deal is at the center of the controversy over the question of how many vaccines this pharmaceutical company will supply to 27 EU countries. Last year there was a contract between the European Union and the pharmaceutical company for the supply of vaccines, under which EU member countries must purchase 300 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, with an additional option of 100 million doses. However, the EU this week criticized the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

The case was hanged for 8 crore doses

In fact, the company had said it would not be able to deliver eight crore doses, which it expected to provide initially and could only provide 3.1 crore doses. Brussels claimed AstraZeneca could deliver less than that and only a quarter of the dose between January and March, and then member states started complaining.

Much of the 41-page document released on the deal reached in this regard was mailed in black ink. An EU official said that due to AstraZeneca’s request, 95% of the document was shipped with black ink. AP Subhash Nareshresh