EU pharmaceutical regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine after safety investigation: European Medicines Agency investigation into AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine found no blood clots

The European Medicines Agency has denied AstraZeneca’s report on blood clotting due to the vaccine. The agency said the benefits of this vaccine will be greater and the side effects will be examined in more detail and laboratory tests. as part of the blood clotting investigation.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the European Union Drug Administration has declared AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine to be safe. The agency said that when it was initially screened, there was no sign of blood clotting due to the effects of the vaccine. After which, it is believed that 18 countries in Europe may soon end their restrictions on this vaccine.

No relationship between vaccine and blood clotting

EMA director Emer Cook said that in our investigation, AstraZeneca’s vaccine found no correlation with blood clots. It has previously been claimed that blood clots accumulate in the body of people who have had this vaccine. He also said that we do not completely reject the claim that there is no connection between the vaccine and blood clotting. The case will now undergo further examination and laboratory testing.

18 countries have banned

At least 18 countries around the world, including Sweden, Germany and France, had suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure until EMA was investigated. Many of those countries have said the suspension will be lifted if the EMA says the vaccine is safe. The EMA said the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine for preventing deaths from the corona virus in hospitals outweigh its side effects.

Experts have warned against the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Corona virus vaccine, which is used in many countries around the world, including India. He said that by withholding the vaccine, the benefits may be less and the losses may be greater. The warning comes at a time when many countries around the world, including Germany, France and Italy, have stopped using AstraZeneca’s vaccine after being suspected of blood clotting.

AstraZeneca dismissed reports of blood clots

“Safety is paramount and the company is constantly monitoring the safety of its vaccine,” AstraZeneca company said in a statement on Sunday. He added: ‘All available data relating to the safety of the more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the United Kingdom has been thoroughly examined, including blood in the lungs of any group of age and sex or residents of a particular country. we have found evidence of the danger of coagulation, loss of platelets in the blood ”.

