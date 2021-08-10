EULEN Environment collaborates with the first sporting event that calculates and offsets its carbon footprint

The EULEN group, leader in our country in providing services to companies that offer sustainable solutions, will collaborate with Real Club Nutico de Palma at the first sporting event in the Balearic Islands that calculates and offsets its footprint, the Copa del Rey MAPFRE de Sailing, through the activity of EULEN Environnement.

The EULEN Group will be a collaborator of the 39th edition of this carbon neutral sporting event and will be in charge of raising awareness among participants and more than 1,200 participants of different nationalities, and multiple destinations around the world.

It will do so through its environmental technicians located on the RCNP showroom stand, where they will explain and analyze the importance of climate change and its impact on the environment. In addition, with the Cleanwave Foundation, to promote water fountains with reusable bottles, to raise awareness of plastic waste and to offer real alternatives to single-use plastic water bottles.

The EULEN Group will have a screen on which the CO2 emissions produced in the Copa del Rey since the origin of the participants, the means of travel, accommodation and the electricity consumption of the competition are displayed day by day. Likewise, the total number of tree specimens needed to offset the total regatta footprint will be displayed in real time.

Likewise, the EULEN Group will subsequently offset the tonnes of emissions produced to make it a carbon neutral event, through various projects certified by the United Nations.

Recently, the two companies signed a collaboration agreement to calculate and offset RCNP’s carbon footprint both for their facilities and for major events.

In this sense, the Real Club Nutico carries out these actions, within the framework of the law on climate change of the Balearic Islands, as well as the recently approved law on climate change and ecological transition of May 2021, constituting a measure to fight against global warming, in a commitment to a sustainable development of its activity that respects the environment and offers an image of Palma de Mallorca as a responsible city with environmental protection, fully committed to the Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda 2030 and the Paris Pact.

