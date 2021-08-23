Eurofins Megalab and Globalia sign agreement to make COVID-19 testing easier for their customers

Easy, reliable and high-quality testing for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in accordance with local regulatory requirements, is essential for millions of passengers to travel safely and comfortably.

Eurofins Megalab and Globalia, the leading Spanish tourism group, have reached an agreement to facilitate the performance of SARS-coV-2 (COVID-19) diagnostic tests for clients of different companies in the group: Globalia Corporate Travel, Geomoon, Viajes Ecuador and Halcn Voyager.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rapid and accurate diagnostic tests continue to be an essential tool in preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19. Eurofins Megalab, a leading clinical analysis company, and Globalia, are thus strengthening their commitment to perform these tests in order to detect asymptomatic cases and stop the spread of the virus.

The agreement between Globalia and Eurofins Megalab makes it easier for tourists to organize their trips, making all kinds of COVID tests available to them in a simple, reliable, high-quality way and at a very competitive price; and always in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

Travel safely this summer with Eurofins Megalab

Eurofins Megalab has developed an extensive network of centers, with more than 150 extraction points in Spain.

At the same time, Eurofins Megalab set up COVID laboratories in record time at 12 Spanish airports (Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Valencia, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Tenerife South, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and La Palma) and a Two others should be opened at the airports of Santiago de Compostela and Tenerife North.

La red de centros de Eurofins Megalab no solo cubre los grandes aeropuertos y centros de viaje internacionales sino que tambin tiene presencia en una amplia variedad de ubicaciones como supermercados, parques comerciales y reas residenciales, lo que mejora la proximity del cliente y facilita la realizacin de the proof.

