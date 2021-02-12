Europcar Mobility Group joins the #EmpleoParaTodos project to support the professional integration of people with disabilities

The mobility company Europcar Mobility Group has joined the #EmpleoParaTodos project of the Adecco Foundation, with the aim of supporting the professional integration of people with disabilities, in a situation as complex as the one we are going through.

In 2020, the hiring of people with disabilities fell by 26%, being one of the segments of the population most exposed to social exclusion and / or poverty, which Oxfam Intermn believes could expand. to over a million people. the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Francisco Mesonero, Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation: “These are times more difficult than ever for the employment of people with disabilities: the prejudices and stereotypes they already had to face before the pandemic, there are today economic difficulties, which They triggered fierce competition in key sectors of the Spanish economy. In this scenario, the involvement of companies like Europcar Mobility Group is essential to mitigate the impact of the crisis on people with disabilities and promote their employment as the only guarantee to normalize their lives ”.

For his part, Tobias Zisik, CEO of Europcar Mobility Group Spain, underlines: “Today’s world, in the midst of a crisis, presents great social challenges from which a company like Europcar Mobility Group cannot be immune. This agreement, part of our CSR strategy, get involved together!

Among other actions, Europcar Mobility Group recently supported the Disability Week of the Adecco Foundation, which organized more than 65 workshops across Spain to promote the employment of people with disabilities.

