europe-lags-behind-with-vaccines-joins-another-wave-of-covid-and-recovers-social-restrictions

In the second autumn of the coronavirus, Europe is suffering a new onslaught of covid that shows that the pandemic is not over. Some eastern countries, with low vaccination rates, are now suffering the worst wave since the beginning of the global health crisis, both in number of cases and in hospital saturation. But even others with around 70% inoculated are starting to have problems: UK, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark are struggling and are reinstating restrictions or planning to do so . Spain looks at the rest of the continent from a privileged situation: with the lowest incidence (58, 7 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants), only by behind Malta, and one of the highest vaccination rates (80%). Experts rule out that hospitals suffer from the saturation of the previous waves, but the upward trend in cases in the country is beginning to outline a sixth wave, very tenuous for the moment, whose scope is difficult to forecast.

This new European wave was not unexpected. Enric Álvarez, from the Computational Biology and Complex Systems research group at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, explains that the most explosive growth rates are occurring in countries with little vaccination: the extreme cases are Romania (30% according to the latest figures from the Our World in Data repository, which the authorities raise to 45% ) and Bulgaria (22, 7%), where ICUs cannot cope and citizens reject the vaccine due to lack of confidence in authorities and the disinformation that floods social networks and the media.

“In others with higher vaccination rates, Rt It is around 1.1 and 1.3, something that was not unthinkable from what we had seen in some US states. The United Kingdom, for example, has a growth that has never exceeded 0.5% per week , despite the fact that they have been without any measure since July ”, explains Álvarez, who also recalls that although the vaccine serves to stop infections, there are many other factors that influence the growth of cases.

Spain does not have clear references, since almost no other country achieves such broad vaccination rates or such a favorable response to the third dose that those older than are already receiving years. Denmark, which until a few months ago had a very similar history of injections and diagnoses, is now experiencing growth that makes the authorities fear an upcoming hospital saturation. But there are differences between the two countries: the Scandinavian country performs many more tests than Spain, which probably makes it detect more cases; it is five points behind in vaccination and lifted all restrictions on 10 September. In Spain, since then, most of the measures have been lifted, but the mandatory nature of the mask indoors remains, something that the experts consulted ask to maintain during the winter.

Miguel Ángel Martínez-González, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Navarra, explains that the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) expects that cases will continue to rise in Europe, driven among other factors by low temperatures that will make people go more indoors with less ventilation. “It will not be what we have seen in other waves because vaccines will prevent many people from seriously ill and dying. But we have to make it clear that they are not 100% effective. None is. People tend to think that it is a bulletproof vest that will protect them from everything, relaxes and increases infections. We must continue to maintain distance, ventilation and masks ”, he assures.

The German Hajo Zeeb, epidemiologist at the Leibniz Institute, blames the situation in the center and east of the continent to the combination of three factors: “A slow vaccination process, the arrival of the cold and a greater relaxation of private life.” “In Germany we imagined that something like this would happen, especially among the unvaccinated, of whom we still have too many,” he adds. The anti-vaccine movement has a certain position in central Europe. In Austria, for example, a new political party of self-described “skeptics” called MFG won 6.2% of the vote and entered a regional parliament at the beginning of the year.

The German government stopped offering free antigen tests to citizens in October trusting that, seeing their pockets affected, many would choose to get the vaccine to enter bars and restaurants. Germany requires a certificate of vaccination, cure or negative test in most closed restaurants. The initiative did not work; it has hardly been noticed in vaccination rates. Only the 67, 1% of the population has both doses. Several federal states, as well as the president of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, have called for the return of free tests in order to detect more cases and stop the chains of transmission. This Monday the incidence has set a record by exceeding the 200 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants in a week (would be around 400 with the parameters used in Spain, a 14 days). Not seen such a high number of infected since last December, when the country had closed all non-essential shops and restaurants.

The German authorities have described the situation as an “epidemic unvaccinated ”because 90% of coronavirus patients occupying intensive care units are not immunized. The overload in hospitals is beginning to be noticed: in several states there are less than one 10% of ICU beds free. Germany wants to put the dose of remembrance to the entire population. “The soda vaccine after six months should be the rule and not the exception,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. For now, some länder have imposed the so-called 2G rule in their territories, which prevents entry to public places to those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the disease. The tests would no longer be enough to go to a restaurant or to the cinema. In the residences, which have registered recent outbreaks with several deaths, the rules also change. Even if a visitor is vaccinated, they must also undergo a test.

Return to restrictions

The The increase in cases is also leading to the recovery of restrictions that already seemed banished. Austria, where the cumulative incidence on 14 days is around 1. cases by 100. 000 inhabitants, imposes from this Monday new measures such as mandatory vaccination (or the certificate of having passed the disease) to be able to enter bars and restaurants. Also, hairdressers and beauty salons require proof of being vaccinated or cured, like any event in which more than 25 gather. Local media report that this weekend the vaccination centers have registered queues that have not been seen in months. The restrictions will be maintained at least until Christmas, warned Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, who has not ruled out that others should be imposed if the situation does not improve.

In The Hague (Netherlands) , nails 25.000 people demonstrated this Sunday against the return of the masks and the safety distance of 1.5 meters. Although the Executive is being very cautious when reintroducing restrictive measures to avoid social unrest, the COVID pass is necessary in the hospitality industry, museums, swimming pools or gyms. It is also recommended to work from home at least half of working hours and not to shake hands in greeting. The Institute for Health and the Environment estimates that there may be a peak in ICU admissions in mid-December due to the rapid rise in infections.

The British authorities resist for It’s time to go back to restrictions and they want to start believing that the recent wave of infections has reached its peak, and has begun to stabilize. But the Johnson administration has not yet ruled out activating “plan-B” and returning to some kind of social constraint. The level of transmission among schoolchildren appears to have peaked, but the number of hospitalizations is beginning to put considerable pressure on the National Health Service (NHS). “We still have a fairly manageable situation, but we don’t stop receiving cases. And the problem is that we have had to re-isolate non-covid plants – 19, because they have also been detected infected there ”Explains Borja Tejero, a Spaniard specialized in Acute Internal Medicine who has worked for years in a London hospital. In her description of what is happening now, she coincides with the one given this Sunday on the BBC by Susan Hopkins, the epidemiologist at the head of Public Health England (the public health management body in England): “The hospitalized are older people seventy years, or those who suffered previous pathologies. The effects of the vaccine are weakening, especially in these groups of patients, “said Hopkins.

The Polish authorities decided to encourage their citizens to get vaccinated in an unsubtle way . On November 1, taking advantage of visits to cemeteries, mobile units were installed at the doors of some cemeteries that offered single-dose vaccines and even second doses of double ones. Poland has been recommending the booster dose for the entire population for a few days. Indoor masks are still mandatory, but their use has been greatly relaxed. A few days ago the Minister of Health assured that the Police were going to increase controls.

Hungary, a country of 9.7 million inhabitants, registered this weekend more than 200 deaths from covid – 19. Since November 1, masks have once again been mandatory in public transport due to the growth of infections and hospitals once again restrict visits. The government announced last week that companies will be able to demand vaccination from their workers. “It is not enough!”, Exclaims the public health expert Zsombor Kunetz on his social networks, and recalls that wearing a mask in shops and cultural and sporting events is only “optional” in Hungary. Several experts have criticized the lukewarm government measures.

Faced with this wave of covid in Europe, Alberto Infante, professor of international health at the National School of Health, resorts to the proverb: “When you see your neighbor’s beard getting wet … It is true that in Eastern Europe the vaccination rates are lower than in Spain, but it is not so in Germany or some Nordic countries. Therefore, it is still necessary to vaccinate the four million older than 12 years that are not yet vaccinated and not lower the guard with non-pharmacological measures to avoid outbreaks. And control them quickly when they appear ”. Autumn-winter induces meetings in closed spaces and it is advisable to insist on the use of a mask.