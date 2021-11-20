europe-puts-the-unvaccinated-against-covid-in-the-spotlight

Several toilets prepare the third dose of the covid vaccine – 19, this Friday in Pontevedra. Beatriz Ciscar (Europa Press)

From vaccination campaigns to campaigns against non-vaccination. Europe has gone in just over a year from injecting the first covid vaccine – 19 to targeting people who are reluctant to be punctured. Countries with low vaccination rates, such as Germany (67, 5% immunized), Austria (64, 1%) or Greece (61, 1%), lead the offensive, with a regulatory fence that seeks to limit the social activities of unvaccinated people as much as possible and that even makes vaccination mandatory for a growing number of professions. The European Commission insists that the priority must be to immunize as many people as possible and raise a vaccination rate that currently stands at 65, 4% of the European population – in Spain it is 79, 2% -.

The increased pressure on people who are reluctant or opposed to vaccination is not without political risks. “There is a danger of accentuating a polarization that is already present in many issues that divide society,” warns a community source. And another source warns that “measures such as the confinement of unvaccinated people can be very difficult to apply and have a certain authoritarian stink.”

But the authorities of the countries most shaken by the new winter wave of the pandemic are being forced to adopt drastic measures to try to resolve a new hospital and, therefore, economic crisis. The European Commission is apparently neutral in the face of the offensive underway. “The vaccination strategy is the competence of each State and it is not up to us to pronounce ourselves on how it is carried out,” says a spokesperson for the agency.

But the Commission’s insistence that the message should be “get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated” and the silence in the face of coercive measures suggests that Brussels considers as the minimum inevitable that measures are taken to overcome the threshold of resistance to the vaccine . The sources consulted acknowledge that the pressure has an effect, above all, among the population that is not opposed to the puncture but lags about not feeling in danger or trusting that the epidemic will subside. The deterioration of the epidemiological situation will be debated next Monday in the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Austria, where the epidemic advances already with peaks of 15.

infections per day (a 50% more than a year ago), the unvaccinated have been placed at the forefront of the fence and this Friday announced a total confinement for 20 days from next Monday. As of December 13, the lockdown will only remain in effect for unvaccinated people. And in a predictably very controversial decision, the vaccine will become mandatory from February 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to take steps to speed up the vaccination rate. Last July, Macron announced, among other things, the obligation to vaccinate all workers with close contact with third parties. And he warned: “We must weigh the issue of making the vaccine mandatory for everyone.”

The French president’s message provoked an immediate wave of reserves to be vaccinated, which touched a million in the first hours after his speech. Until then, the vaccination campaign had lost momentum in France and the country had had a vaccination rate below the European average for nine weeks. Five weeks later, the French rate was already above the average and now stands at 69, 1% of the total population, compared to to 65, 4% of the EU.

Italy was from the beginning above the European average. Even so, the Government of Mario Draghi imposed severe obligations, such as presenting the COVID certificate (which includes proof of having been vaccinated, having undergone a test or having passed the disease) to access the job, under penalty of lose salary. The Italian vaccination rate is close to 73% of the total population, one of the highest in the EU, only behind Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland and Malta, according to data from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardness Paris and Rome were until recently the exceptional note in some campaigns that had opted for the persuasion and the spread of vaccines before their obvious advantages. Several countries, in particular Germany, had also advocated maintaining the voluntary nature of the puncture and resisted even introducing the covid certificate for fear that it would be interpreted as an indirect way of imposing vaccination.

Restrictions in Germany

But the Fourth wave looming over Germany has caused even Berlin to stray from its tolerance for the unvaccinated. The outgoing government of Angela Merkel and the regional authorities plan to harmonize the so-called 2G rule, which means that only those who have been vaccinated and those who have had the disease can make a social life without restrictions.

The rule will be activated based on the hospitalization rate of each territory. Above a certain threshold, an even stricter rule, called 2G plus, will be applied: vaccinated and recovered must also present a negative coronavirus test to access public premises and facilities.

The German authorities have also announced that vaccination is mandatory for those who work with vulnerable people, such as health workers and employees in nursing homes. The decision has to be approved by the Bundestag, the German Parliament. And it is not ruled out that a confinement like that of Austria is necessary.

Similar restrictions have been decreed in Greece, where the Conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this Friday that from next Monday it will be banned from entering museums, cinemas or gyms to unvaccinated people.

The social closure of the unvaccinated coincides with an almost generalized rebound in the number of infections, an increase already predicted by experts and which is attributed both to the drop in temperatures during the winter and to the relaxation of the protective measures (physical distance and mask) as the spread of the virus slowed down.

The new wave has not translated so far in an escalation in the number of hospitalizations and deaths similar to that of the previous shocks. But the authorities in European countries are responding strongly, especially in countries where the vaccination rate seems to have peaked. The pressure could be extended if the need to inject a third dose to maintain high protection is confirmed, which could encourage both doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccines and the resistance of part of the population to continue being inoculated periodically.

The European Commission came out this Thursday in the face of any hesitation. And he assured that “scientific data show that vaccines are very effective in preventing the virus from causing serious illness, hospitalization or death,” according to an official spokesman for the agency. The same source added that “the efficacy of vaccines remains very high, up to levels of 80%”.