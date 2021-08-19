Europe regulates the right to repair to end technological waste

Technological waste has become a serious problem for Europe, which now wants to face it through the so-called “right to repair” law. This continental legislation aims to treat the more than 53.6 million tonnes of electronic waste that are generated per year, according to the latest United Nations reports, and to reduce the environmental footprint of this type of product.

In force since last March, this new legislation is part of the future European strategy on the environment, the objective of which is clear: to promote sustainability and foster the circular economy.

This law attacks the current and outdated model of “use and disposal” and fights against so-called planned obsolescence and practices that willfully reduce the availability of a product. On the contrary, this regulation favors repairs and reconditioning of devices to extend the life of the products.

The text approved by the European Parliament wants repairs to be “more attractive, systematic and profitable”, as well as provide guarantees to customers. An attempt is thus made to put an end to the negative image of repair and to make consumers aware of the multiple advantages of betting on this type of product.

In addition, this law has become an opportunity for the industry dedicated to the repair and reconditioning of equipment. “In the years to come, we foresee an exponential increase of this industry, since the two sectors between which transits the reconditioning of equipment, technology and durability, are on the rise”, affirm Jaume Lpez and David Llusar, co- founders of Refurbished IT Market Company.

In this sense, the Director of Legal and Economic Affairs of the European Consumers’ Organization (BEUC), Agustn Reyna, stressed that “many local jobs will be created in the repair sector”.

Multinationals are already starting to bet on this type of refurbished vehicle, given their quality and functionality, as well as their lower cost and environmental contribution. “Companies are increasingly aware of the multiple advantages of these products and their contribution to the environment when they are acquired,” explain Lpez and Llusar.

Everything indicates that the path towards a circular economy and the change in our consumption patterns have found a great ally in the “right to repair”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric