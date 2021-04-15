European Commission publishes Guide to Good Practices and Guide to Social Media for participating in #EuropeanDiversityMonth

Fundacion para la Diversidad has disseminated the European Commission’s Guide to Good Practices and Guide to Social Media to participate in #EuropeanDiversityMonth. This initiative will run throughout the month of May and its main objective is to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace in companies. Caixabank and Iberdrola have already announced that they will join actions in favor of diversity and, in addition, they will be the official sponsors of the European Diversity Month in Spain.

Fundacion para la Diversidad, as representative of the European Commission’s Diversity Charter in Spain, will encourage companies and institutions from all over the country to join this month by organizing awareness campaigns, workshops, training and the sharing of good practices that promote progress. Social and economic competitiveness. With the integration of Caixabank and Iberdrola into this initiative, greater dissemination will be achieved and more and more companies will join each month, making Spain a benchmark for diversity and inclusion.

How to participate in #EuropeanDiversityMonth

So that organizations can be inspired and get ideas, a guide to good practices and a guide to social media have just been published. Companies will be able to personalize the material for RRSS with their logo and adapt their corporate material. The goal is that they can disseminate all these materials and messages with their staff, their clients … using the official hashtags #EUDiversityMonth and #MesEuropeoDeLaDiversidad. In addition, the European Commission has activated a landing page so that all companies in Europe can register the activities and initiatives they will carry out during European Diversity Month.

Likewise, all companies are invited to sign the diversity charter. It is a variation of 10 European principles on inclusion and diversity to which organizations voluntarily adhere. Currently, more than 1,100 companies in Spain have signed compliance with the regulations on equal opportunities and non-discrimination. May will be a unique opportunity to join this initiative and make visible the benefits of diversity and inclusion at work.

European Diversity Month will kick off with a kick-off event on May 4 in Brussels, which will feature Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli and CEOs from leading European companies. In Spain, the event will take place on May 27 and will be organized in collaboration with the Representation of the European Commission in Spain.

All Spanish companies and institutions are invited to join this European initiative, to disseminate its good practices and above all to communicate the advantages of moving towards a more inclusive society, where all people regardless of their sex, gender, age, disability , sexual orientation, gender identity, origin, race, religion, political ideology, etc. have equal opportunities of access to employment.

