European Parliament approves 17million aid to Spain to fight COVID

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 09:21

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a proposal from the European Commission to grant Spain 16.8 million euros in aid from the Solidarity Fund to help deal with the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic .

By 682 votes in favor, 8 against and 2 abstentions, MEPs fully approved this aid to Spain, which is included in a deposit from the Solidarity Fund of € 132.7 million that Germany and Ireland will receive also Greece, Croatia, Hungary and Portugal.

This allocation is part of an aid program amounting to € 823 million and will mainly be used to support reconstruction efforts after the Zagreb earthquake in March 2020. Croatia will receive € 683.7 million. euros in total.

Originally, the European Union (EU) Solidarity Fund was intended exclusively to mitigate the impact of natural disasters, such as floods, forest fires, earthquakes, storms and droughts in Member States.

However, last March, the European Parliament gave the green light to the inclusion of public health emergencies to activate aid and thus provide financial support to the member states hardest hit by COVID-19. EU countries approved the disbursement on October 30, so aid can now be disbursed.