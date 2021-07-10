European Parliament resolution on Hong Kong: the European Parliament adopts a joint resolution on Hong Kong, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing

Strong points:

European Parliament adopted several resolutions against China, united against human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims, announced boycott of Winter Olympics from Beijing to Brussels

A blow to China, the European Parliament announced the boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. European Parliament lawmakers agreed that we should decline China’s invitation to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics. 2022 due to human rights violations. These lawmakers have called on their governments to place more restrictions on China’s behavior towards Uyghur Muslims. Apart from that, European countries should support pro-democracy in Hong Kong.

What resolutions have been adopted against China?

Also among the resolutions adopted by the European Parliament is the ban on Hong Kong government officials. Apart from that, he also called for the termination of the extradition treaty with China with immediate effect and the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics. German Reinhard Butikofer, chairman of the Chinese delegation to the European Parliament, introduced the resolution, saying that the consensus on these issues in the European Parliament is very strong. We will fight for the governments of European member states to take a strong stand as well.

Another country trapped in Chinese debt, is in danger of bankruptcy, the land can be captured by Dragon

European countries not obliged to accept the proposal

However, a member country is not obliged to accept this resolution of the European Parliament. Reinhard Butikofer, who presented the proposal himself, said it was clear that many EU member states and the European Commission are also reluctant to denounce China’s crackdown on Hong Kong. Despite growing criticism of China in the European Union, many European governments have been reluctant to confront China directly.

China has expressed strong opposition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on the proposal that China firmly oppose the politicization of sport and interference in our internal affairs using human rights issues. as an excuse. He said attempts to sabotage and sabotage the preparation and staging of the Beijing Winter Olympics for political reasons are extremely irresponsible. China said it would only harm the interests of athletes from all countries and the international Olympics.

Rebellion in these two European countries against China, in one place thousands of people took to the streets and surrounded the Parliament

Why a big blow for China?

This European Parliament resolution is seen as a big setback for China. In recent years, China has been trying to strengthen its ties with European countries. China’s plan is to fill America’s void in Europe. During Donald Trump’s tenure, America had disputes with European countries over many issues. China saw an opportunity and without delay began to make inroads among European countries. China also launched China CEEC Corporation to strengthen its position in Europe. With the help of which he also grants huge loans to many countries in Europe.