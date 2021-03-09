European Parliament withdraws immunity from former Catalan President Puigdemont

Updated: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 9:31 AM

Published on: 03/09/2021 9:08 AM

The European Parliament withdraws the immunity of the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont; also to the former councilor Antoni Comín and Clara Ponsatí. Thus, they lose the protection they enjoy as members of the European Parliament. Puigdemont has been on the run from Spanish justice since 2017 and was elected MEP in 2019.

And now what can happen? Justice can resume delivery processes to Spain, which were suspended in early 2020, when the investigating judge of the process case before the Supreme Court, Pablo Llarena, was forced to claim by a request to Parliament European that your immunity is lifted.

The vote has remained secret so far, but last night the PSOE announced its vote in favor of the withdrawal of immunity and Podemos against. Thus, the majority of Spanish MEPs voted in favor of the lifting of immunity, although the government partners, PSOE and Podemos, voted divided and the majority of small parties opposed the withdrawal of this privilege.

Among the 59 Spanish deputies, the deputies of the PSOE (21), of the PP (13), of Ciudadanos (7) and of Vox (4) voted in favor of the request requested by the Spanish justice, in addition to the liberal deputy Javier Nart, which has a total of 46 members. The 5 United Podemos MPs voted against, left-wing MEP Miguel Urbán; the PNV deputy, Izaskun Bilbao; that of Bildu, Pernando Barrena; both from ERC, Diana Riba and Jordi Solé; and all three from JxCat.

The vote to lift Puigdemont’s immunity went by 400 votes in favor, 248 against and 45 abstentions, while that of Comín and Ponsatí prospered by 404 votes in favor, 247 against and 42 abstentions. the start of the plenary session.

What was voted on? Technically, the reports on the requests of Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí prepared in the Committee on Legal Affairs of the European Parliament. These reports propose to lift their protection, arguing that the Spanish Supreme Court claims them for “facts and processes prior to the acquisition of status and, therefore, immunity as a member of the European Parliament”.